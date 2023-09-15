Park View scoops Best Residential Development award at OxPropFest

Blenheim Estate Homes and Pye Homes are celebrating after winning ‘Best Residential Development of the Year – Large Scheme’ at the prestigious OxPropFest Awards.

The property awards, now in their fifth year, were held at Great Hall at Keble College, Oxford, and are designed to reflect the diversity of the region across 13 categories, including Best Contractor, Architect of the Year and Low Carbon Project of the Year.

The Best Residential Development category ‘recognises a development or developer that manages to achieve the proverbial holy grail of matching the needs of the planners, the local community and help to fulfill the needs of Oxfordshire’s housing plans’.

Graham Flint, managing director of Pye Homes, commented: “This fantastic award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team, and our commitment to our Landowner Legacy Principles; it also forms part of one of our 10 Year Goals, to build high quality, affordable homes for 300 families.

“Park View has been patiently planned and built with a legacy of care, to create a development of which our community can be proud.”

Park View is a new community in the Oxfordshire town of Woodstock, a stone’s throw from the world heritage site of the Blenheim Estate. Constructed by Blenheim Estate Homes and its specialist construction division, Pye Homes, Park View provides one and two-bedroom apartments, along with two, to five-bedroom houses. It is the first development to benefit from a revolutionary new model for affordable housing built to Blenheim’s legacy principles. In total, six phases will be completed by the end of 2025, providing 300 homes, along with a nursery and shops.

Discover the latest collection of homes at Park View. To book your appointment to view the show home or to visit the development, please contact the team at Park View on 01933 223320 or via parkview@blenheimestate.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

