Painted with a Different Brush: Spot Whiskey celebrates World Art Day by Championing Individuality through Art

This month, Spot Whiskey is celebrating its rich and colourful heritage in line with World Art Day on the 15th April. The month-long campaign will champion the brand’s historical connection to colour with a series of bespoke cocktail menus, masterclasses and an art workshop at TT Liquor.

This April, renowned cocktail bars and restaurants will be celebrating Spot Whiskies’ colourful heritage. The activities include:

TT Liquor, Shoreditch

Those wanting to jump into the world of colour with Spot Whiskey can look to purchase a ticket to its art workshop on Wednesday 17th April from 7pm-9pm. The workshop will be led by the Art Academy London, an art education charity on a mission to support people in realising their creative potential. The workshop will include a welcome Spot Whiskey cocktail, a 2-hour hands-on drawing life in colour workshop, three whiskey dram tastings and a cocktail to finish. Tickets are available for £40 via Design My Night HERE.

From 16th- 27th April, TT Liquor will spotlight bespoke Spot cocktails, including a Whiskey Sour, Mellow Yellow highball, alongside a Beer & Dram pairing for those coming to enjoy the Cellar bar and restaurant.

Corrigan’s Mayfair

Over in Mayfair, Corrigan’s is serving a Spot Whiskey dessert of Chocolate Delice, Green Spot Ice Cream and Lapsang Souchong-Soaked Raisins from 15th-28th April, alongside a Spot Whiskey and Cheese pairing for those with a more savoury palette.

Daffodil Mulligan, Shoreditch

The modern Irish bar and restaurant will add a bespoke Spot Whiskey cocktail to its menu for the month of April, the Cherry Liq’n Spot featuring Green Spot, Maraschino and Liquorice Bitters.

Gold Spot The Generations Edition

For whiskey enthusiasts, the brand has also unveiled Gold Spot The Generations Edition, which pays tribute to the generations of colourful family history behind the Spot Whiskeys. This limited-edition 13 year old single pot still Irish whiskey stands as the second offering in the Gold Spot series, following the previous nine-year-old Gold Spot’s inaugural launch. A non-chill filtered release bottled of Gold Spot The Generations Edition is now available to purchase in limited quantities in the UK for £130. Link to purchase HERE.

When Mitchell & Son began bonding whiskey in 1887, the family brought its colourful legacy to the Dublin whiskey scene. After generations of a family business covering everything from confectionery to cafes to imported wines, the Spot family was born when the Mitchells injected their eclectic energy into whiskey bonding. The Mitchells were the first to devise the clever system of labelling casks with a daub of paint that identified the age of the whiskey, a tradition that has led the brand to be known worldwide for Green Spot, Yellow Spot, Blue Spot, Red Spot and most recently, Gold Spot whiskies.

Alternatively, please visit Spot Whiskey’s Amazon store HERE to purchase Green Spot, Green Spot Léoville Barton, and Yellow Spot.

