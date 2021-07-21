Olympics 2020: Tom Daley makes a splash as Team GB’s biggest Instagram influencer

Team GB star Tom Daley has won gold before the Olympics have even started, topping the podium as Britain’s most influential athlete at the games.

New research by CasinoScores.com has revealed that Daley can earn up to £6,845 per sponsored Instagram post.

The study analysed the Instagram profile of each Team GB member and used social media market data to discover who are the most influential athletes representing Britain in Tokyo.

Tom Daley, who will compete as part of the diving team, boasts two million Instagram followers, giving him the highest earning potential in Team GB. He tops list, beating out other big names such as Andy Murray, Dina Asher-Smith and Adam Peaty.

The diver, who won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics, has garnered followers not only from his diving success but his knitting account which went viral during lockdown.

Andy Murray earns the silver medal when it comes to the most influential athletes on Team GB with two million followers and the potential to earn up to £5,887.50 per sponsored post.

Surprisingly, the third most influential athlete is Sky Brown, the youngest ever athlete on Team GB at just 13. The skateboarder has potential earnings of £4,102.50 per post thanks to 823,000 Instagram followers.

Most Influential Athletes in Team GB on Instagram and what they could earn Athlete Instagram Handle Potential Earnings per sponsored post Number of Instagram followers Tom Daley tomdaley £6,845 2,000,000 Andy Murray andymurray £5,887.50 2,000,000 Sky Brown skybrown £4,102.50 823,000 Geraint Thomas geraintthomas86 £2,400 481,736 Adam Peaty adam_peaty £2,290 459,683 Shauna Coxsey shaunacoxsey £2,113.75 424,000 Tommy Fleetwood officialtommyfleetwood £1,696.25 340,000 Dina Asher-Smith dinaashersmith £1,521.25 304,220 Lucy Bronze lucybronze £1,325 265,000 Leah Williamson leahwilliamson £1,306.25 260,000 Fran Kirby frankirby £1,241.25 248,000 Jack Laugher jacklaugher £1,138.75 227,324 Steph Houghton stephhoughton2 £1,096.25 221,000 Katarina Johnson-Thompson johnsonthompson £1,087.50 217,000 Tom Pidcock tompidcock £1,077.50 219,000

Olympians that have won gold have gone on to make significant earnings from their sporting success. Eight time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has amassed 10.2 million Instagram followers and can now charge up to £25,000 per sponsored post.

The analysis showed that women’s football is the most influential sport according to Instagram with 16 of the top 50 spots being occupied by the Women’s football players.

A spokesperson for CasinoScores.com commented: “The competition for medals at the Games will be fierce, but these figures show that there is plenty of opportunity for athletes to strike gold through their social profiles. On average, a Team GB athlete in our top 50 can earn more than £1,000 for a sponsored Instagram post. And as the UK cheers them on this summer, they can expect their followings to grow even more.”

