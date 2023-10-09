Ole & Steen’s Spook-Tacular Treats Add Ghoulishly Good Danish Spirit This Halloween

To celebrate the spooky season, all-day Danish bakery, Ole & Steen, is bringing a hint of hocus pocus to their stores with the return of their Halloween Muffins and Marshmallow Whip!

Reminding us that treats are always better than tricks, Ole & Steen’s Halloween range features:

‘Eye See You’: A creepy carrot muffin covered in rich cream-cheese frosting, sprinkled with scarlet powder and topped with a chocolate eyeball.

‘Boo the Bat’: This frightful favourite features a decadent dark chocolate muffin topped with a layer of rich chocolate frosting, googly eyes and bat wings.

‘Spooky the Marshmallow’ Whip: This ghostly goodie features a light marzipan base beneath a bed of fluffy marshmallow, dipped in silky white chocolate and decorated with a dark chocolate face that screams ‘boo!’

Ole & Steen’s Halloween range will return to stores for a limited time between 17th-31st October, just in time for Halloween parties and trick-or-treating celebrations. Don’t forget to share your spooktacular treats with us on social using #HejHalloween!

The Halloween selection will also be available to Click and Collect via the Ole & Steen app, but if you can’t pop into a bakery, Deliveroo can deliver directly to your door from all participating Ole & Steen bakeries.

