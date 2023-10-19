October Half Term Events with Essex Wildlife Trust

Essex Wildlife Trust invites you to come along to one of their many events this October half term. With over 60 events to choose from, from pumpkin carving to woodland magic and stargazing, there is nature-loving fun to be had by all the family. The Trust manages a hundred nature reserves across the county, which are free to access to all. Families can also take part in the four themed trails at Nature Discovery Centres, which include, Brambley Hedge at Abberton Reservoir Nature Discovery Park, Wind in the Willows at Hanningfield Reservoir Nature Discovery Park, Peter Rabbit at Langdon Nature Discovery Park, and The Gruffalo at Thorndon Nature Discovery Centre.

Saturday 21st-Sunday 29th October:

Abberton Pumpkin Trail (Drop-in)– Stop by the centre and complete our wooden pumpkin trail.

Abberton Reservoir Nature Discovery Park Church Rd, Layer-de-la-Haye, Colchester, Essex, CO2 0EU, 10am – 5pm, £2 per child, booking not required.

Saturday 21st October:

Stargazing – Stargazing at Abberton Reservoir Nature Discovery Centre.

· Abberton Reservoir Nature Discovery Park Church Rd, Layer-de-la-Haye, Colchester, Essex, CO2 0EU, anytime between 6.30pm – 9.30pm, £6 per adult, £4 per child, advanced booking essential.

Sunday 22nd October:

Naze Family Fossil Discovery– Join us for a group fossil hunt on the beach. Suitable for children aged 5+.

· The Naze Nature Discovery Centre, Old Hall Lane, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8LE, 10am – 11.30am, £3 per person, advanced booking essential.

Monday 23rd October:

Langdon Halloween Wild Evening Out– Join us for an eerie evening in the woods if you dare! Suitable for children aged 5+.

· Langdon Nature Discovery Park Lower Dunton Road, Basildon, SS16 6EJ, 4.30pm – 6.30pm, £10 per child, advanced booking essential.

Chigwell Meadows Creepy Creatures– Join us at Chigwell Meadows to search for mysterious minibeasts and bewitching bugs! Suitable for children aged 3+.

· Roding Valley Meadows Nature Reserve Grange Farm Centre, Grange Farm Lane, Chigwell, IG7 6DP, 2pm – 3pm, £7 per child, advanced booking essential.

Wednesday 25th October:

Belfairs Drop-in: Creepy Crawlies & Brilliant Beasties– Drop in anytime for some beastie fun! Slugs, Spiders & all things creepy.

· Belfairs Nature Discovery Centre, Eastwood Road North, Leigh on Sea SS9 4LR, 10.30am – 2.30pm, £5 per child, advanced booking essential.

Tiptree Spooky Forest Fun– Spooktacular fun in the woods for all the family to enjoy.

· Tiptree Heath Nature Reserve, Tiptree, CO5 0PT, 10am – 12pm, £7 per child, advanced booking essential.

Thameside Spooky Science – Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble! Explore the world of Science at Thameside. Recommended age 5+.

· Thameside Nature Discovery Park, Mucking Wharf Road, Mucking, Stanford-Le-Hope, SS17 0RN, 2pm – 4pm, £7 per child, advanced booking essential.

Belfairs Halloween Wood– Dare you brave the wild, wild wood? Explore the woods in search of all things strange & spooky (but only if you’re feeling brave!). Suitable for children aged up to 11.

· Belfairs Nature Discovery Centre, Eastwood Road North, Leigh on Sea SS9 4LR, 4pm – 6pm, £8 per child, advanced booking essential.

Halloween Crafts– Get crafty and make some spooky ghosts and lamps this Halloween!

· Fingringhoe Wick Nature Discovery Park, South Green Road, Fingringhoe, Colchester, CO5 7DN, 1.30pm – 3.30pm, £5 per child, phone to book.

Thursday 26th October:

Thorndon Woodland Magic– Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble! Join us for some woodland magic! Suitable for children aged 3+.

· Thorndon Nature Discovery Centre, Thorndon Park North, The Avenue, Brentwood, Essex, CM13 3RZ, 10am – 12pm, £7 per child, advanced booking essential.

Fingringhoe Wicked Woodland Fun – An afternoon of witchcraft and wizardry in the woods! Suitable for families.

· Fingringhoe Wick Nature Discovery Park, South Green Road, Fingringhoe, Colchester, CO5 7DN, 1.30pm – 3.30pm, £7 per child, advanced booking essential.

Friday 27th October:

Naze Pumpkin Carving– Come and carve a Halloween pumpkin to take home.

· The Naze Nature Discovery Centre, Old Hall Lane, Walton-on-the-Naze, CO14 8LE, various timeslots available, £7 per child, advanced booking essential.

Saturday 28th October:

Thorndon Forest Fun for Neurodivergent Children– Join us for a spooky session in the woods for neurodivergent children! Suitable for neurodivergent children, aged 5+.

· Thorndon Nature Discovery Centre, Thorndon Park North, The Avenue, Brentwood, CM13 3RZ, 10am – 12pm, £7 per child, advanced booking essential.

Jamie Watt, Marketing Manager at Essex Wildlife Trust says: “We are delighted to present a diverse range of events for the upcoming October half-term. They provide a great opportunity to reconnect with nature and discover the incredible wildlife you can find across Essex. We encourage everyone to come and join Essex Wildlife Trust for a week of learning and fun.”

