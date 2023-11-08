No proof ambulances have been delayed by protests, says Just Stop Oil

A FREEDOM of information request proves that no emergency ambulance has been delayed by a Just Stop Oil protest, spokesperson Dr Patrick Hart has claimed.

He told GB News: “Listen to what I’ve got to say. We asked for a freedom of information request to the Ambulance Service and no emergency ambulance has ever been delayed by Just Stop Oil.

“I think what you’re doing unfortunately is fear-mongering. And you’re trying to make Just Stop Oil supporters sound like scary people.

“What I want to say to you is: I’m sat here in front of you. I’m a family doctor. I’ve been a family doctor now for five years and a doctor for nearly 14 years. All I’ve done up until becoming a supporter of Just Stop Oil is go to work and look after families and their children.

“Am I really that scary? Or maybe am I just a normal person?”

Speaking to Andrew Pierce and Bev Turner, he continued: “Whose job really is it to keep us safe? Actually, it’s our Government’s job.

“And in the past, at times of war, at times of economic collapse, great turmoil and disaster, the Government has kept us safe. Now in 2023, the Government is doing the exact opposite.

“Every time the Government says we’re going to drill for more oil in the North Sea they are putting our lives in danger, British people’s lives in danger, and killing us.”

Asked about the protest at the National Gallery, Dr Hart said: “They have to live with the consequences of the decisions. Why would someone say, ‘OK, I accept a criminal record’? Because actually that’s better than what’s coming down the lines.

“They are well informed and they are standing up for their values. A young kid standing up against an act of genocide, which is new oil and gas.”

