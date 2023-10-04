New UK leaders to mark anniversary of Salvation Army church

Salvation Army leaders in Leigh-on-Sea will be welcoming the new national leaders of the church and charity to the town this weekend.

Colonels Paul and Jenine Main take up their new roles in January but on Sunday (October 8), they’ll be leading worship at The Salvation Army Leigh-on-Sea. Elm Road at 10.30am to mark the 121st anniversary of the church and charity in the town.

Members of Leigh-on-Sea’s Churches Together Group and Anna Firth, MP for Southend West are among others who will join the celebrations.

On Saturday evening (October 7), a celebration concert is being held at Leigh Wesley Methodist Church at 7pm featuring the Leigh Orpheus Male Voice Choir, the Leigh-on-Sea and Southend Citadel Bands and the music of Elliv Herikstad. Admission is free.

Captains Robert and Clare Davis lead The Salvation Army in Leigh-on-Sea. They only arrived in the town last autumn so 120th anniversary celebrations were postponed till this year.

Robert said everyone is looking forward to the weekend.

He added: “We’re really pleased to welcome Colonels Paul and Jenine Main. It will be a special occasion to have the new leaders of the territory with us and to show them some of the work involved. They’ll be meeting church members for coffee and cake on Saturday afternoon before the concert which we are very grateful to the Methodist Church for hosting.”m

Robert said he believed the reasons behind The Salvation Army’s remarkable longevity were simple.

He explained: “We have faith in God and a desire to meet the needs of local people. Previous generations have always tried to do this and we want to be the heartbeat of the local community. Our charity shop has been in the town since 1977 and our pre-school recently celebrated 50 years so we have been constant.”

Future plans for The Salvation Army in the town include the launch of a new parent and toddler group in November.

