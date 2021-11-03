New Specsavers store opens in Chafford Hundred Sainsburys

A NEW Specsavers store has opened its doors in Sainbury’s Chafford Hundred Superstore.

The store, which opened its doors in October, will be open to locals in the area for optical and hearing care, and boasts hospital-grade equipment such as an Ocular Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine, along with DVLA field testing for customers.

OCT technology uses light to take more than 1,000 images of the back of the eye, including the retina and optic nerve.

A layered image is then created to allow the optometrist to view the deeper structures of the eye in more detail than ever before, meaning sight-threatening conditions such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and glaucoma and even brain tumours, can be picked up earlier.

After joining Specsavers’ Lakeside store as a Saturday optical assistant nine years ago, store director Vijay became a fully-trained optometrist and underwent leadership training which helped him spearhead the opening of the new store.

Alongside Vijay, the store will also be run by retail directors, Jay Visrolia and Niki Kaur alongside ophthalmic director, Shakeel Hirani.

Discussing the new store, Vijay says:

‘After being with Specsavers for nearly 10 years, it’s a proud moment to be leading the opening of a new store. We’ve already been made extremely welcome by all the staff at Sainsbury’s along with Lloyds Pharmacy and the new Argos that also recently launched in store.

‘As we approach normality, it’s an exciting time to be welcoming locals into store and we all look forward to what the future holds’.

Customers can visit the Chafford Hundred store at Sainsbury’s, Howard Road, Chafford Hundred, Grays, RM16 6YJ, call 01375 808301 or go online at: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/chaffordhundredsainsburys

