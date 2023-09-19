NEW SHOW HOME AT CHESTERFORD MEADOWS IS CHARMING ESSEX HOMEBUYERS

Award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group has confirmed it will launch a new four-bedroom show home, The Farmhouse, at its idyllic village development, Chesterford Meadows, on Saturday 23rd September 2023. Located in the picturesque, and desirable village of Great Chesterford in northern Essex, the development has been delighting buyers since its original two show homes launched earlier this year in February. Now, its stunning new house type will provide homebuyers with yet another opportunity to experience the lifestyle on offer an Chesterford Meadows.

Nestled amongst open countryside, the development is providing 46 thoughtfully designed homes, ranging from two-bedroom bungalows to two-to-five-bedroom houses. The variety of property sizes and layouts means there is something to suit every buyer at Chesterford Meadows.

Having purchased a two-bedroom house at Chesterford Meadows, Mr and Mrs Versic were one of the first purchasers to move into the development, Mrs Versic explains: “We really love Cambridge and after living near the centre, were keen to find a home just outside of the city, where we could enjoy the surrounding countryside but still access everything Cambridge has to offer easily. We had viewed other properties by The Hill Group and were impressed with the style and approach Hill was taking towards urban living and customers’ needs. We found Chesterford Meadows online and we were on site with Alan from the sales team in less than an hour, and the rest is history! It is exactly what we wanted; a home in the countryside, within a small community, peaceful, green, with a lot of outdoor opportunities, and we have the historic town of Saffron Walden just minutes away. Simply ticks all the boxes.”

The interior design of the show home is being delivered by Artspace Interior Design, a company known for its innovative and creative approach. Like each property at Chesterford Meadows, Hill has designed homes to be spacious and open plan, keeping flexible family lifestyles in mind. The living space flows beautifully into the kitchen and dining areas and then through into the rear garden, promoting a connected, sociable lifestyle with room to spend time together as well as unwind.

Warm and welcoming tones set the feel for the home’s interior, with soft neutrals plus a touch of glass and gold to elevate the finish. Sleek materials and fabrics create a lovely sense of sophistication, from the rich blue velvet of the curtains and dining chairs to the large wooden dining table and warm wood-effect hard flooring. In the principal bedroom upstairs, the ivory-upholstered bed base is beautifully complemented by a gold console table and grey velvet occasional chair. Bathrooms and cloakrooms are warm and elegant, with a sleek, contemporary design. A mix of feature lighting, table lamps and downlights provide a cosy, comforting glow throughout.

Sophie Cottrell, Senior Interior Designer at Artspace Interior Design, comments: “Artspace Interior Design had the pleasure of creating a warm and welcoming four-bed family home at Chesterford Meadows. The inviting colour palette of soft neutrals, accented with blush, mulberry and indigo blue creates a sense of calmness and tranquillity. The use of brass adds a touch of elegance and light wood furniture adds warmth. Taking inspiration from the local countryside, we have incorporated a bespoke wallpaper in the living room that compliments the surrounding village and landscaping.”

By blending the relaxed vibe of village life with contemporary chic, the show home perfectly reflects its village setting. The peaceful village is close to Cambridge (15 minutes by train/20 by car), so that residents can enjoy both the quiet of the local area and access to a world-famous city, within easy reach. London, too, is just over an hour away by train.

Rebecca Littler, Group Sales and Marketing Director at The Hill Group, comments: “From the location to the properties themselves, everything about Chesterford Meadows has been meticulously designed – hence it is no surprise that we are already seeing keen interest in these new homes. This is a perfect location for family living, with plenty of scope for enjoying time outdoors in nature, while also providing easy access to good schooling and the economic benefits associated with being close to a major city. We are delighted that the new show home will provide prospective buyers with a first-hand glimpse of this idyllic village lifestyle.”

Chesterford Meadows’ spacious, light-filled homes don’t just look superb, they also deliver in terms of eco-friendliness. Like every Hill home, they are built to the latest environmental standards, which means they are kinder to owners’ budgets too; new build properties are up to 60% more cost-effective to run than older buildings, based on findings in the HBF Watt a Save Report. All homes feature high-efficiency double-glazed windows, high-quality energy-efficient appliances and Amtico Spacia flooring with underfloor heating on the ground floor.

The Chesterford Meadows properties have been designed with social connections firmly in mind. Village life in Great Chesterford is just five minutes away by bicycle, providing residents with easy access to traditional pub fare at The Plough and The Crown and Thistle, and a lovely spot to stop for coffee and cake courtesy of Days Deli and Bakery. The busy Chesterfords Community Centre is popular with residents, hosting everything from coffee mornings, a cricket club, and Korean martial arts classes to dance and performing arts lessons. And the picturesque, medieval town of Saffron Walden is also close at hand, with its shops, tea rooms, pubs and more to enjoy.

For those travelling further afield, Great Chesterford Station is a 10-minute walk away, with regular trains to Cambridge and London Liverpool Street, while Stansted and Luton airports are both under an hour away by car (via the M11).

In addition to excellent commuter links, Chesterford Meadows is ideally located for local schools. It is less than a mile from the Ofsted Outstanding rated Great Chesterford CofE Primary Academy School, as well as the Chesterford Community Preschool for the development’s youngest residents.

The lovely new show home at Chesterford Meadows will provide a taster of the local lifestyle for families looking to enjoy their own corner of this semi-rural idyll. The surrounding area is home to lovely hiking and cycling trails, including a walking trail to Audley End House, one of England’s grandest mansions. Great Chesterford itself has some lovely green spaces, including a recreation ground complete with a skatepark and play area, providing something for children of all ages to enjoy. For adults, there are nine golf courses within a 20 km radius of the village.

Prices at Chesterford Meadows start from £429,950 with selected homes available with a Stamp Duty Contribution. Buyers can also discuss the option to purchase a new home here using a deposit of just 5% with the help of Hill’s Deposit Unlock scheme. Terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit www.hill.co.uk/all-developments/essex/chesterford-meadows, call 01799 619 305 or email chesterfordmeadows@hill.co.uk

