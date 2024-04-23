New homes at Springwood Grove bring modern convenience and defined style to Epping

Qualis Homes has revealed further details of its new homes at Springwood Grove in Epping. Launching on 11th May 2024, the apartments and houses will feature stylish, contemporary interiors, with the properties set around tranquil, landscaped gardens.

The development of 45 homes will include apartments with one to three bedrooms and three- and four-bedroom houses, catering to a wide range of needs and lifestyles. The interiors have been carefully designed to deliver style and efficiency, with an emphasis on those finishing touches and thoughtful details that make all the difference.

“We have designed the homes at Springwood Grove to not only look fantastic but to deliver convenience and efficiency for those living in them. We kept lifestyle considerations firmly in mind when selecting fixtures and fittings, to ensure that buyers fall in love with their homes for the long-term. It’s the little touches that make a big difference to the overall living experience.”

Emily Gilchrist, Sales and Marketing Manager, Qualis Homes

Springwood Grove, Qualis Homes

The contemporary kitchens showcase this attention to detail; Silestone worktops and LED lighting compliment elegant, matt cabinetry in neutral shades. Plus, all the new homes come complete with integrated appliances, including Bosh ovens and induction hobs.

Other features include flooring throughout, half height tiling to bathrooms and modern, wall hung sanitaryware.

