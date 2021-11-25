NEW FREE PARENTING GUIDE OFFERED TO SEPARATING FAMILIES IN ESSEX

Sadler Cross Family Law, which supports families across Essex are promoting a free parenting guide to local families who are divorcing or separating. The guide has been produced by national family justice organisation Resolution as part of their Good Divorce Week which runs from 29 Nov – 3 Dec. Good Divorce Week is an annual event to raise awareness of how families can separate amicably. This year the focus is parenting through separation.

The Parenting Through Separation Guide is written by family professionals and advises parents on how to put their children first during a separation. In addition to the free guide, which contains advice and information to help them put children first during a separation, Sadler Cross Family Law offer a 30-minute family law consultation which can be booked via their website.

Catherine Ashton, a partner at Sadler Cross Family Law, says of the initiative, “We know that the pandemic has put huge pressure on families and even more so on those who are separating. Every parent wants to put their children’s interests front and centre, but all too often they don’t know where to turn for help and are not given the support they need in order to do this.

She continues “It’s important for parents to have access to good, authoritative and professional advice that helps them to parent responsibly through their separation. We hope all local separating parents will use the Parenting Through Separation Guide, to help them find a better way forward for them, and for their children.”

The free guide is available to any parent seeking help during their separation. It contains advice about how to co-parent with a former partner, background on the common disputes that arise between separating parents, and how to talk to children about the painful topic of divorce or separation, plus much more.

Juliet Harvey, national chair of Resolution, said:

“I’m really pleased to have the support of Catherine and the team at Sadler Cross Family Law during Good Divorce Week. Resolution members do really important work in their community to help families separate in a constructive and amicable way. The more families who know about and use the free Parenting Through Separation Guide, the better equipped they will be to navigate the challenges divorce and separation brings, particularly when it comes to putting children first.”

Here’s an extract of advice contained within the guide:

Top tips for discussing divorce with your children

If your situation allows, try to have a joint conversation when all of your children are present. Keep this age appropriate.

Plan a series of conversations, including different follow up conversations, if your children are different ages. Be mindful that their reactions will depend on their age, developmental stage and their individual personality.

Reassure your children that it is okay to feel sad or scared and showing emotion is good. They can always talk to either of you and ask questions.

Remember you are a role model and your children are watching how you manage this situation. If they see that you are still their parents, making decisions together about them, then they will cope better.

To access the free guide either visit https://www.sadlercross.co.uk/2021/11/24/good-divorce-week-29th-november-3rd-december or email marketing@sadlercross.co.uk to request a copy via email.

