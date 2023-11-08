NEW DIRECTOR JOINS THE BOARD AT SOUTHEND CITY BID

Aras Ali, owner of Arastocutz hairdressers and the barber chain Cut U Up, has joined the board of Directors at Southend City Business Improvement District (BID).

Aras joins fellow Directors from Caddies, Victoria Shopping Centre, Boots at the Royals Shopping Centre, and McDonalds, to share his expertise and passion for the city as the fifth board member.

Aras opened his first unit in Southend in 2007 and has since grown to eight units throughout the city of Southend.

Aras commented “‘I want to say a big thank you to the team for accepting me on to the board of Directors, and their warm welcome. I have a lot of respect for the work they have done so far and look forward to becoming more involved. It is a huge passion of mine to support the growth of our community and play a part in supporting the work being done to keep Southend an exciting, safe and inviting city centre for us all to be proud of.”

George Bejko-Cowlbeck, co-owner of Caddies and Chair of Southend City BID says “It’s great to have new board members join at the start of this third term and we’re really pleased to have appointed Aras. He is passionately invested in enhancing Southend and attracting people into the city centre and will be a great asset for both the city and BID.”

Southend City BID bring an array of projects and events to the city centre, including the Big Switch On event on Saturday 18th November. From 12pm the High Street will be full of entertainment including a story time bus, Become a Reindeer trail, and main stage performances throughout the day. Don’t miss the lights switch on at 6pm in Victoria Circus followed by the seafront fireworks finale at 7.30pm.

