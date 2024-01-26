NEW DATE ANNOUNCED FOR MARIE CURIE’S DAY OF REFLECTION 2024

Marie Curie is leading the nation in a UK-wide Day of Reflection on the new date of Sunday 3 March 2024.

The UK’s leading end of life charity is asking individuals and communities to remember the people who died during the Covid pandemic, whatever the cause, and to show support for everyone who was bereaved.

Actor and Marie Curie ambassador Jim Carter said: “Marie Curie’s Day of Reflection remains an essential part of the fabric of our nation. When I think about the pandemic I think about the personal loss of day-to-day life as I knew it. I think about the unbearable grief that people felt, and still feel, over the death of their partners, children, parents. And I think about the collective sense of loss we feel as individuals. That time was so disruptive, for so many. We need the Day of Reflection, whether it be to privately remember or collectively come together and support one another.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, said: “The Day of Reflection is an opportunity to pay tribute to the loved ones that we lost during the pandemic and I am grateful to Marie Curie for their brilliant work to support events across the country.”

Since 2021, Marie Curie has organised a Day of Reflection, which has seen community groups across the four nations set up their own events.

In the run up to the Day of Reflection the charity will publish resources to support community groups wanting to host an event, and will also encourage individuals to observe the day.

In addition, Marie Curie will promote the bereavement support available from its Information and Support teams for people who are grieving.

Matthew Reed, Chief Executive at Marie Curie said: “For the last three years we have led the nation in a Day of Reflection to remember all the people who died during the pandemic and to show support for those who were bereaved.

“And while the pandemic may be over for most, the lasting impact of it isn’t for many. As the UK’s leading end of life charity, we know the hole that is left when someone you love dies can never be filled.

“But on March 3, individually or collectively, we can show support for the people who are still affected by the losses they experienced during that time and continue to heal together.”

The anniversary of the first UK lockdown, March 23, marked the inaugural Day of Reflection in 2021 but this year it moves to the new date of March 3, in line with the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration’s recommendation that the day be held on the first Sunday in March each year.

The Rt Hon Baroness Morgan of Cotes, who chaired the independent UK Commission on Covid Commemoration, said: “The need to create time and space for reflection on the impact of the pandemic was a key theme that the UK Covid Commemoration Commissioners heard often in our consultations and meetings. Those who lost loved ones in the pandemic told us they remember them every day – to know that there is a particular UK-wide Day of Reflection, when others will also join them in those reflections, is important and I really welcome this announcement.”

The Day of Reflection is one of ten recommendations set out by the UK Commission on Covid Commemoration. This year the UK Government is supporting Marie Curie to deliver the fourth annual Day of Reflection with more than £500,000 to support the delivery of the Day of Reflection and community events.

Marie Curie is encouraging the nation to come together, to remember and reflect, whether that be as individuals, or as a community. The day will include a minute’s silence at midday.

Ways to observe the day can be found at dayofreflection.org.uk

