New app helps you do more on climate change at work

Many of us may be inspired by the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Leonardo DiCaprio and Greta Thunberg when it comes to the climate crisis, but how much can we do ourselves? The answer is simple – more.

Many of us want to do more about climate change – especially at work – but we just don’t know where to start.

Another issue is people’s concerns about being fired or victimised1 if they call out employers on the climate crisis and the wider environment.

That’s where Hurd comes in – a new, free app has been launched which helps employees demand more and do more on climate at work.

Available on three platforms – Apple, Android and web (hurd.world) – Hurd is designed to help employees connect their passion for contributing to the climate crisis to their jobs.

Hurd will help users in four ways:

Rate your company on how it involves you in climate action – and what it can change.

Inspire and be inspired by sharing climate action success stories

Join a community of like-minded people in other organisations

Learn how you can make a difference in your role and industry

Sophie Lambin, founder & CEO of Hurd commented: “People and their willingness and ability to act at work is still untapped. Let’s give people the voice, the tools and the network to contribute to shifting the whole system faster and in a way that is inclusive.”

