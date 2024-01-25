National Apprenticeship Week 2024: ACL Essex to host online events

The adult education provider is hosting online events for people to learn more about apprenticeships at ACL Essex.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week (5-11 February), ACL Essex will be hosting a variety of online events for people considering an apprenticeship.

ACL Essex offers over 25 different apprenticeship standards at levels 2 through to 5 that can be accessed by those seeking new employment or currently employed. These include opportunities in leadership and management, administration, project management, facilities, health and care, customer service, information technology, early years and warehousing.

Councillor Tony Ball, Essex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education Excellence, Lifelong Learning and Employability, is encouraging people to take up the opportunity to learn more about apprenticeships. He said:

“Stepping onto an apprenticeship offers a whole new world of opportunity. Apprenticeships are not just for school leavers. ACL Essex offers a range of courses and qualifications, for people of all ages, to help take the next step in your career. This National Apprenticeship Week, why not book your free place at one of the ACL Essex online events and see how ACL Essex can help you?”

6 February (5.30-6.30pm) – Apprenticeships for those seeking to enter or re-enter work. Whether leaving school or college, looking for a career change or currently unemployed.

Prospective apprentices can find out more about the opportunities available with ACL Essex including what it’s like to be an apprentice. This online event is for people who are out of work, looking for a change of career or those who have just left school or college.

7 February (11am-12pm and 4.30-5.30pm) – Apprenticeships in health and social care

This online event will provide information about the ACL Nightingale Care Bursary. This project provides residents within Essex the opportunity to access apprenticeships and courses within health and social at no personal cost to themselves. You will also find out about the opportunities to fast track into care management and the routes available into nursing careers.

8 January (5.30-6.30pm) – Apprenticeships for existing employees

Apprenticeships are suitable for people of all ages and can be completed while employed, at any point in a career. This event is aimed at people who would like to progress in their career earn a promotion or gain a qualification and new skills. As an apprentice you do not have to pay towards the apprenticeship training, so they are a great way to build both your skills and CV.

Book your free place at ACL Essex’s online events for National Apprenticeship Week here: www.aclessex.com/apprenticeship-events/

To find out more about apprenticeships at ACL Essex, visit www.aclessex.com/apprenticeships, contact the team by email at acl.apprenticeships@essex.gov.uk or telephone on 03330 139 502.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

