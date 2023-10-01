Natalie Imbruglia stuns at final UK gig this year in performance at Virgin Radio’s Sunset Sessions with SMARTY

Natalie Imbruglia took to the stage in London for the last time in the UK this year with an exclusive gig at the top of the News UK building jointly hosted by Virgin Radio and SMARTY Mobile.

Headlining Virgin Radio’s Sunset Sessions with SMARTY, Natalie wasn’t the only one who dazzled at the star-studded event, with Helen Flanagan, Kimberly Wyatt and Leigh Francis in attendance at the intimate & honest gig, hosted by Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman and Virgin Drivetime presenter Ricky Wilson.

The evening marked Natalie’s last performance in the UK before she sets off touring Australia with The Corrs. The crowd included Strictly professionals Neil Jones & Nadia Bychkova, Morning Live’s Dr Ranj Singh and Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown. Content creators and lucky SMARTY and Virgin Radio competition winners could also be seen singing along to the fan favourite ‘Torn’ as well as some classics plus newer songs from her top 10 charting album ‘Firebird’.

SMARTY, the great value SIM-only mobile network, became the official partner for Ricky Wilson’s drivetime show in June this year. As part of its partnership, SMARTY hosted the exclusive live gig with Natalie Imbruglia, with over 180 guests, all hosted by Ricky.

Natalie Imbruglia shares: “This performance was such a special way to finish up my time in the UK this year before I head on tour with The Corrs in Australia. I’ve always loved doing the intimate, stripped back sets, and the atmosphere tonight was just perfect.”

Elin McLean, General Manager at SMARTY says: “We’re thrilled to have been able to bring such an exclusive event to both Virgin Radio listeners and our own SMARTY customers. We’re always looking for ways to give more to our customers, and Natalie’s intimate performance this evening was a perfect example of exactly this.”

