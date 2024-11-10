Mystery Man from Essex Has Big Plans For £1M EuroMillions Win

A mystery man, known only as Mr. H from Essex, has landed a fantastic £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Tuesday 15 October. He plans to use the winnings to pay off his mortgage, help friends and family, and in the future possibly

purchase a new home and car.

The Essex local has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial

publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, what incredible news for Mr. H, who has become a millionaire overnight. He certainly has lots of plans for his win already – enjoy every moment. Huge congratulations!”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at

national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on

the National Lottery app to check if you’re a winner.

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy. By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having

no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant

Win Games.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket creating a millionaire in every draw.

The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years of changing lives. Since it launched, over 7,200 millionaires have been made and more than £49 billion has been raised for Good Causes with more than 690,000 individual grants awarded. This money supports our nation’s

heritage, the arts and sport, as well as helping grassroots projects in every local community.

