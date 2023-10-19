M&S Earlsfield foodhall opening date confirmed

Marks & Spencer has today revealed that its brand-new Earlsfield Foodhall will throw open its doors to customers on 16th November.

The brand new 7,000 sq ft store will open in Earlsfield, Wandsworth next month with a new-look Foodhall that is designed to deliver local customers a bigger, better and fresher experience than ever before.

Highlights in the new, fresh-market style Foodhall include fresh displays brimming with great quality, trusted value produce from M&S Select Farms, a bigger-than-ever M&S Bakery offering freshly baked bread, cakes and pastries throughout the day, and a dedicated M&S Wine Shop featuring an award-winning selection of drinks.

Store Manager, Connor Heaver, who has worked at M&S for a number of years, said: said: “We are really excited to announce that the new M&S Earlsfield foodhall will open on 16th November! I can’t wait to welcome the local community in to visit the foodhall next month and see it all for themselves. Whether you’re looking for a big family food shop, a top-up shop or picking up some bits on the way home from work – we’ve got you covered.”

The new-look, M&S Earlsfield store represents a significant investment in the local economy and follows the retailer’s announcement that it plans to invest c.£500 million in its store rotation programme, creating over 3,400 new jobs nationwide. The new M&S Earlsfield Foodhall will be one of twenty new M&S stores to have opened across the country this year.

With quick, easy access from Earlsfield train station, the new store is located at, 150a-170 Penwith Road, London, SW18 4QA. Opening times are 8am-10pm (Mon-Sat) and 11am-5pm on Sunday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

