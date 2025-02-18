Moving podcasts give support to people facing death or bereavement

A series of podcasts is to be released offering an insight into end of life and support for people in emotional crisis.

The podcasts – called Everything End of Life – have been recorded featuring interviews by Colchester author Jason Cattrell which reveal how people can be supported in their time of need.

Among the first podcasts to be released are moving accounts by Maria Bailey, Shawn Leek and Maxine Last.

Maria talks about her journey to becoming a grief resolution specialist and how the role can benefit everyone by signposting people and businesses to the right therapist for the type of grief they are experiencing.

Shawn, from Colchester, speaks on how he was inspired to help others after experiencing his own mental health struggles. Known on social media as “the Mental Health Runner” he says exercise has been vital to his wellbeing and explains how he has now dedicated his life to helping others gain the benefits of keeping active.

Maxine gives a moving account of what it entails to be the project leader for End of Life Care as well as promoting The Butterfly Service which provides non-clinical support in hospitals across north Essex and south Suffolk.

More podcasts are being recorded and later subjects being explored include grief and loss, funeral care and making a will.

Moving personal stories from the relatives of suicide victims to compassionate carers will also be featured as well as a range of other subjects including end of life provision in a care home, assisted suicide and how people cope with a terminal diagnosis. New podcasts will be released every Friday.

The podcasts are part of the initiatives being led by Colchester Compassionate Communities which supports people who are facing death or bereavement. The group believes no-one should be isolated or alone during the worst of times when they are either facing death or coming to terms with the loss of a loved one.

To listen to the podcasts, you can visit either Spotify or Buzzsprout.com and search for Jason Cattrell, Everything End of Life.

To find out more about how you can help to grow a compassionate community, call 01206 845566 or email [email protected] or visit www.sthelena.org.uk/compassion.

