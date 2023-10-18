Modibodi® launches NEW and exclusive Soft Stretch Period Swimwear

Global absorbent apparel brand, Modibodi®

has launched their new

Soft Stretch

Swimwear collection, a range so period-proof, it passes the ultimate test: a wet bum on a white towel.

Made from new innovative Soft Stretch fabric that moulds to your body, this period swimwear collection uses Modibodi’s

unique patented Swimwear Technology to help control odours, light to moderate bleeding, spotting and light bladder leaks.

Each design fits and feels like

your favourite swimwear and features an undetectable lining that absorbs 1-2 tampons worth, using multiple layers to lock in leaks

and keep water out, making these swimmers the perfect leak-proof option for light periods.

Put the range to the test with the Modibodi White Towel Check:

·

Step 1 – SWIM: Get wet wearing your Modibodi period swimwear

·

Step 2 – SIT: Don’t be shy, wriggle your butt to dry off.

·

Step 3 – CHECK: The big reveal. No leaks, no worries.

Available in new, improved styles and shapes, Modibodi’s latest Soft Stretch period swimwear collection is exclusively designed in limited-edition colours to give you extra stretch, support and comfort where it counts.

October 2023 sees Modibodi TEEN launching new limited-edition colours and styles in their best-selling TEEN period swimwear collection.

