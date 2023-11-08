Meet Santa and enjoy chocolatey gifts at Cadbury World’s festive stage show

Embrace the holiday magic this Christmas at Cadbury World! This November and December, venture into a chocolatey winter wonderland with the return of everyone’s favourite Santa stage show.

Between checking his lists and embarking on his annual tour of the world, Father Christmas will be spreading Christmas cheer at Cadbury World with tree-mendous performances throughout the day.

Guests can expect a winter-warming performance that’s choc-full of fun for all the family, with toe-tapping Christmas jingles and a sleigh filled with festive chocolatey surprises for all Santa’s little helpers in the audience.

The shows are running regularly throughout the day so guests will have plenty of opportunities to catch Santa at Cadbury World before he rounds up his reindeers and flies off to the North Pole.

In addition to the Christmas show, Cadbury World will receive a seasonal makeover, complete with a giant chocolate Christmas tree and the annual snowstopping Christmas chocolate creation on display.

Visitors can also stock up on seasonal souvenirs, unique gifts and handcrafted festive chocolate novelties in the Cadbury World Shop, at the end of the self-guided tour.

Gerrard Baldwin, General Manager at Cadbury World, said: “We are so happy to be offering our much-loved Santa stage show at Cadbury World again this year. It is a firm favourite with our guests, and we can’t wait to welcome lots of families to enjoy the show and the Cadbury World experience this festive season.”

The Santa stage show begins on 18th November and runs on selected dates until 23rd December. For further information and to book tickets, visit: https://www.cadburyworld.co.uk/whats-on/upcoming-events/christmas-at-cadbury-world/

