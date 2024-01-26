Mau P’s 2024 kickstarts with a treble

Having only just wrapped up a spectacular break-out year, Mau P is already knee deep into the next one. Not only releasing what might be his most sought-after ID yet, Beats For The Underground, but also announcing his 2024 residency at Wynn Las Vegas’ popular daylife and nightlife destinations, Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. Plus a weekly radio show on SiriusXM’s Diplo’s Revolution, named XXX Radio pronounced: triple x radio. All of this in the span of a week.

Beats For The Underground sees Mau P return to Lee Foss’, Repopulate Mars, with the single due out on Friday, January 26th. Repopulate Mars is of course the label that triggered Mau P’s path to the top, having released Drugs From Amsterdam. While the average Mau P set is jam-packed with unreleased IDs and edits, not many have riled up fans quite like Beats For The Underground. The single has been a recurring highlight during performances since Countdown on New Year’s Eve in 2022, building anticipation for over a year until its inevitable release.

This week also sees the official addition of Mau P to Wynn Nightlife’s entertainment roster, announcing a Las Vegas residency at the acclaimed Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub. Mau P is joining an exclusive club, being one of very few acts to bag a Las Vegas residency this early on in their career.

To top it all off, XXX Radio, Mau P’s newly minted radio show on SiriusXM’s Diplo’s Revolution (ch. 53) will premiere next week on January 28. The weekly show is a peek inside the curative mind of Mau P, varying from raw recordings from live performances to studio mixes. XXX Radio is meant to educate listeners on the latest and, more importantly, future of (tech-)house music. With the radio show, Mau P adds his two cents on where the scene is going.

Both Mau P’s Wynn Las Vegas residency as well as his SiriusXM radio show were announced with dedicated video announcements. One in which Mau P scales the sides of Wynn Las Vegas as a window cleaner and the other transporting him across iconic US sites at the switch of a radio frequency dial.

“All of this feels unreal. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d get all of these opportunities” Mau P says about the trio of announcements. “I’m so grateful to be given these opportunities to share my art and in so many different ways too. I’ve got big plans for this year, this is a nice first glimpse of what’s in store. Y’all are not ready for everything else that’s to come.”

2023 was undoubtedly the year of Mau P. The Amsterdam native’s debut year on the scene catapulted him into the upper echelons of dance music, achieving what many only dream about. Drugs From Amsterdam garnered an impressive 200 million streams, which was followed up by Metro with Kevin de Vries on Afterlife as well as other originals Gimme That Bounce, Your Mind Is Dirty and Dress Code. Mau P’s chart-topping tracks saw him perform across continents, most notably selling out venues throughout North America and solo shows during Miami Music Week and Amsterdam Dance Event.

