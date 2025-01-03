Manningtree Developer Celebrates Sales Success With Almost Two-Thirds Sold

Award-winning heritage developer City & Country is celebrating being almost two thirds sold out in the first phase of its Manningtree Park development in Manningtree, Essex.

Over the last year, City & Country has been building a brand-new community at its Manningtree Park development. The development’s two-bedroom houses are especially popular with over 70% sold.

Created with nature at its forefront, Manningtree Park comprises a collection of new build homes with a premium specification. The development provides residents with easy access to an abundance of outdoor space including open parkland, rolling countryside and less than a mile from the idyllic River Stour.

Manningtree Park offers a range of property types from two-bedroom to five-bedroom homes, including recently launched three and four-bedroom houses.

Michael Burt, Head of Sales at City & Country, said: “It’s not surprising that sales have been so buoyant at Manningtree Park, as the area has so much to offer. As a result, our homes attract a varied demographic, with couples young and old, from across the country, enjoying the versatility of the market town of Manningtree and the excitement of nearby Colchester. On the Essex/Suffolk border, Colchester is just under 10 miles away, and London is only 56 minutes on the train from Manningtree Station.”

Helping to keep energy bills low and designed with energy efficiency in mind, the homes incorporate efficient combination boilers as well as measures to reduce energy and water usage. With a Predicted Energy Assessment (PEA) rating of B, the homes also include a high level of insulation with select properties including provision for electric car charging points.

Providing homebuyers with the perfect blank canvas, the homes also benefit from a high specification throughout. Every detail has been thoughtfully chosen from Silestone worktops and integrated appliances in the kitchen to 100% wool carpets in bedrooms and Laufen Pro sanitaryware fitted in the stylish bathrooms.

Externally, homes at Manningtree Park have been carefully designed to reflect the architecture of the local Essex area. From the brick-detailed chimneys and sash and case windows to the clay roof tiles, striking eaves and bay windows, the craftsmanship and attention to detail at Manningtree Park are second to none.

Built with placemaking in mind, once complete, Manningtree Park will provide plenty City & Country’s new development, Manningtree Park, is offering two to five-bedroom houses set in over 11 acres of landscaped parkland. Prices start at £325,000 for a two-bedroom home ranging up to £1,000,000 for a five-bedroom house.

