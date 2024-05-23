MAKE ICONIC PORTOBELLO ROAD YOUR HOME WITH PEABODY NEW HOMES

Famous for Europe’s largest carnival dating back to the 1960’s, vibrant bustling markets stretching the length of the Portobello Road, and Instagrammable street art hotspots; Notting Hill has firmly cemented itself as one of London’s most iconic residential neighbourhoods. For those hoping to start a new chapter in this eclectic community, Peabody New Homes’ prestigious multi-award-winning development, The Auria, is already offering glimpses of what is yet to come. With homes for everyone from first time buyers through to downsizers finding their prime spot pied-a-terre, this is a development to be talked about amongst friends.

Joining the impressive collection of Private Sale and Rented homes, the Shared Ownership apartments will be launching on Saturday 25th May, offering an affordable option for homeowners. The Auria is proudly providing exciting opportunities for anyone aspiring to make this prime London location their home.

Set on the world-renowned Portobello Road, The Auria is part of the extensive Portobello Square regeneration. Designed to transform the community, the regeneration will welcome 1,000 new homes, create new public realm and deliver a range of new commercial opportunities which are sure to attract an array of vendors, further extending what Portobello and Notting Hill is famous for.

All homes at The Auria have been carefully designed to complement contemporary lifestyles, blending style with practicality. Establishing more than just a place to live, residents at The Auria will also benefit from an exciting range of premium amenities due to be delivered as part of the redevelopment project, including co-working space, a courtyard garden, residents’ gym and concierge. In addition to private outdoor spaces, Athlone Gardens at the heart of the development is undergoing extensive redevelopment and will offer a new children’s playground and space to socialise and unwind, as well as a designated area for dogs to exercise.

Joe Farrington, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager for The Auria, comments: “How many chances do you get to live on Portobello Road? There is no disputing the areas rich history and cultural significance, and in many ways, it represents one of London’s true communities and demonstrates how these diverse cultures can create magical places to live in London. Homes at The Auria offer an unmissable opportunity for investors, owner occupiers, or those looking for their first step onto the property ladder to be part of one of London’s most desirable residential neighbourhoods.”

Showcasing the lifestyle on offer for buyers at The Auria, Peabody New Homes has worked with interior designer, Pandora Taylor, to create an inspiring show home. Pandora’s playful style effortlessly blends contemporary and traditional design elements for a sophisticated finish. One to watch in the interior design sphere, Pandora Taylor’s work here will create a distinctive look that will reflect the creativity and flair of the West London neighbourhood.

Pandora Taylor, Interior Designer for the show home at The Auria, comments: “I loved how Peabody wanted to create something that spoke to the area, they were really considerate about who we were designing this space for and how they wanted to live, and this meant we could create something with real authenticity.”

Providing a charming London village atmosphere in the heart of the capital, Notting Hill combines the best of London living. A treasure trove of iconic streets, each bursting with its own unique personality, there is plenty to explore right on the doorstep. From designer fashion on Westbourne Grove to tantalising treats from the array of restaurants and cafes hosted on Westbourne Park Road, Notting Hill’s distinctive identity captures the creativity and passion of the diverse cultures and communities shaping its evolution.

In addition to the new green spaces being developed at the Auria, Notting Hill is surrounded by some of the capital’s most popular parks, from charming secret London squares to small residential parks. Just over a mile away, Holland Park is the largest park in the Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea, and features a stunning Japanese-inspired garden, perfect for an afternoon stroll. A little further afield, the famous Royal Parks of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens provide even more space to explore.

Located in Zone 2, The Auria benefits from easy access to abundant transport connections in and around the capital. Just a 7-minute walk away, Ladbroke Grove station provides underground services on both the Circle line and the Hammersmith & City lines. From here, Paddington train station can easily be reached, connecting commuters and leisure travellers with Elizabeth Line, Heathrow Express and Great Western Rail services. A 9-minute cycle ride is White City, currently undergoing a multi-million-pound regeneration and home to Westfield London with over 200 shops.

For more information on everything on offer at The Auria, please visit https://theauria.london/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

