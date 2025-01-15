Luxury homebuilder helps bring magic to Essex village with sponsorship of family pantomime

Kelvedon Players has been providing amateur theatre for Kelvedon and the surrounding areas for 75 years, hosting multiple productions a year.

This year, Kelvedon Players are performing the family pantomime of Dick Whittington. The production is running from Friday 31st January to Saturday 8th February, at the Kelvedon Institute.

The sponsorship from Mulberry Homes comes as the theatre is based near its Kelvedon Rise development, which is located off Coggeshall Road and consists of a stunning collection of just 35 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Jeremy Doughton, Chairman at Kelvedon Players, said: “We are delighted by the offer of sponsorship from Mulberry Homes. This will allow us to continue providing value to our patrons with a free copy of the pantomime programme.”

Sophie Leathley, Senior Brand and Marketing Manager at Mulberry Homes, said: “We are very excited to be starting 2025 by sponsoring Kelvedon Players’ Dick Whittington pantomime. We wish them the best of luck with their performances and hope the Kelvedon community all have a wonderful time.

“At Mulberry Homes, we put our communities at the heart of all we do and are looking forward to supporting more local groups throughout the year.”

At Kelvedon Rise, Mulberry Homes is committed to exceeding customers’ expectations, taking pride in building outstanding quality homes in a beautiful location.

Kelvedon is located right off the A12, and Kelvedon Train Station is situated on the Great Eastern Main Line, with a direct link between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street. The location is perfect for homebuyers who enjoy the peace of countryside living with the ease of mass transport.

Kelvedon has walking paths, high street shopping and plenty of pubs and restaurants for residents to enjoy. The village also has multiple primary and secondary schools for homebuyers moving in with children.

To find out more about Kelvedon Rise and the available homes, visit https://mulberryhomes.co.uk/developments/kelvedon-rise or call 0333 121 1080. The marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

