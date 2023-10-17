L&Q brings London Living Rent Homes to Barking Riverside

Presenting an opportunity for London renters to get a slice of life at Barking Riverside, a transformational neighbourhood on the banks of the River Thames, L&Q is launching 69 one, two- and three-bedroom London Living Rent (LLR) homes at the development this October.*

With London rents predicted to rise more than twice as fast as house prices until the end of 2026,** L&Q’s LLR apartments meet an acute demand for accessibly priced homes. This latest release is aimed at tenants in the capital hoping to soon take their first step onto the property ladder.

Funded by the Mayor of London, LLR is a Government-backed scheme which enables tenants to rent a home at a reduced rate. Discount rents help renters save additional money each month, which can go towards buying a home, either through Shared Ownership or outright.

One of Europe’s most ambitious new developments, Barking Riverside is a landmark neighbourhood bringing more than 10,000 new homes to East London along with award-winning community facilities, transport links and green spaces. Increasing connectivity and providing quick routes for commuters, Barking Riverside welcomed two new transport connections last year – a London Overground Station and an Uber Boat by Thames Clippers Pier.

Andrea Palmer, Head of LLR at L&Q comments, “We are delighted to bringing launching our latest phase of LLR homes at Barking Riverside – the development already offers Shared Ownership, private sale and private rental homes, which have been incredibly popular with people looking for an exciting neighbourhood which is experiencing vast investment and growth.

“By launching a mixture of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments this autumn, we are able to cater to a wide variety of tenants and offer that first stepping-stone to home ownership in the capital at this flagship scheme.”

All homes at Barking Riverside will be finished to a contemporary specification with a typical apartment benefiting from a modern open-plan living space, and spacious bedrooms. Contemporary kitchens are complete with integrated appliances which make for a stylish and practical entertaining zone. The bedrooms feature large windows, which flood the rooms with natural light whilst bathrooms are fitted with modern white sanitaryware and chrome fixtures. A must-have for modern living, each home has a private balcony or terrace.

Just a short walk from L&Q’s new homes is The Wilds, a new ecology, community and events space home to community-run café, GROUNDED, as well as hot desking spaces, perfect for young professionals seeking an alternative to working from home. For those eager to keep active, a network of new cycle and walking routes run throughout the development, and every home comes with secure cycle parking as standard. Families moving to the development are well catered for with seven schools outlined in the masterplan, five of which are already open; this includes Riverside School, an Ofsted-rated Outstanding secondary school. For the benefit of residents, a fulsome events programme takes place at the development throughout the year, most recently featuring supper clubs, flower arranging workshops and community festivals.

Well connected for commuters, from the Barking Riverside station, the new Overground route offers journey times of just 22 minutes into Central London. Further connections via the Hammersmith and City line, District line, and the C2C services all run from nearby Barking Station, which is just a 7-minute service from Barking Riverside. By boat, the Uber Boat route connects Barking Riverside to Woolwich in just 9 minutes, from where the DLR is directly accessible.

Prices start from £1,087.68 PCM for a one-bedroom apartment, (min income £33,140), £1,208.54 PCM for a two-bedroom apartment (min income £42,025) and £1,329.39 PCM for a three-bedroom apartment (min income £46,850). Please note minimum income requirements should be used as a guide and can vary depending on a household’s circumstances and financial commitments. The minimum income is based on a joint application and the minimum income for a single application may be higher.

