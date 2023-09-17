L&Q announces two new collections of Shared Ownership homes at The Arbour, Chelmsford

L&Q has announced the release of two brand-new collections of Shared Ownership homes at The Arbour, set within the highly sought-after and family-friendly neighbourhood of Beaulieu, Chelmsford. The autumn launches, which will take place on 16th September and the second later in Autumn, will bring new one-bedroom apartments, two- and three-bedroom houses and three-bedroom maisonettes to the development – responding to the significant demand for affordably priced homes for first time buyers in Essex.

A vibrant new district on the outskirts of Chelmsford, The Arbour will ultimately offer an impressive collection of 255 houses and apartments within the wider Beaulieu development. Buyers will have access to Beaulieu’s exceptional on-site amenities, including shops, schools, and brand-new transport links, as well as acres of green space on their doorstep and surrounding lush countryside. L&Q’s two new launches will see families well-catered for, with a collection of two- and three-bedroom houses on offer in September, and new one-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom maisonettes released in the second launch.

Claire Brenlund, Sales and Marketing Director at L&Q, comments, “It’s no secret that house prices in the South East of the country are incredibly high. The average price for a semi-detached property currently stands at £417,776,* so we are proud to be offering a more affordable route onto the property ladder to local young families. The Arbour is a neighbourhood that has experienced a great deal of interest, with every phase of homes to date selling out within two weeks of the launch weekend, so the fact that we are bringing not one, but two collections of new Shared Ownership homes to market this autumn will help meet some of the demand.”

“The Arbour is a really special development. The homes there have been built with the heritage of the local area in mind, taking inspiration from the more formal buildings in Chelmsford. They are contemporary, light filled and unique, providing the perfect place for modern families.”

For families, The Arbour indeed has a great deal to offer. With multiple highly rated schools in the area, including The Beaulieu Park School, Essex’s first-all through school, parents at The Arbour are conveniently located for an easy morning drop-off. A second primary school is also set to open on the development in September 2024, catering for 420 pupils in total. In addition, surrounding landscaped green spaces are ideal for exploring with the whole family.

Beaulieu itself is an award-winning neighbourhood which boasts inspirational architecture and on-site facilities. Just a short walk from The Arbour is Beaulieu Square Neighbourhood Centre, where locals can find a new Sainsbury’s local, a dentist surgery, a veterinary practice, a community centre, a day nursery, an educational centre and a brand-new health care centre due to open in 2024. Beaulieu Square also accommodates the independent café Coffee Squared, which sources local ingredients from across the county.

The cosmopolitan city centre of Chelmsford is just a short drive away from homes at The Arbour. There, local people can find an impressive range of big high street names and independent businesses, catering for all needs. A haven for shoppers, foodies and thrill seekers alike, the Bond Street Chelmsford shopping and leisure centre is a riverside development boasting big names such as John Lewis, JoJo Maman Bébé and an Everyman Cinema. Outside of the city centre, historical points of interest make for fantastic family days out. Take a picnic to the grade II listed Hylands House, which features 574 acres of historic parkland, or learn about Chelmsford’s rich history at the Chelmsford Museum. Chelmsford provides an easy and varied lifestyle to its locals.

Commuting is made easy at The Arbour. Beaulieu has its very own bus service, connecting locals to the Chelmsford Railway Station with ease. Moreover, the bus timetable coincides with the Chelmsford Railway timetable, meaning commuters can get to London Liverpool Street is less than an hour. By 2025, the Beaulieu Park Train Station is set to be open, making commuting even easier for residents. The A12 connects Beaulieu to surrounding major towns and cities, whilst Stansted airport is just a twenty-minute drive away.

Prices for L&Q’s new Shared Ownership houses at The Arbour start from £177,000 for a 30% share of a two-bedroom house (FMV: £390,000) Register your interest to receive news and updates: https://lqhomes.com/beaulieuarbour/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

