Love Pizza AND empanadas? DE NADAS creates the Pizzanada

Can’t wait for the Spring? DE NADAS, the empanadería specialising in Argentinian hand-shaped empanadas, will bring a little burst of sunshine this February with the UK’s first Pizzanada.

Celebrating Argentina’s unique Italian heritage and the influence on its food, DE NADAS has created an ‘ode to the pizza’ with two Pizzanadas – a Margherita and a Diavola.

Available at DE NADAS’ Portobello & Shoreditch shops, the Pizzanadas will be launched on National Pizza Day on Friday 9th February for just €1 (86p) – and then available for the rest of the month at £3.50 each.

The Margherita Pizzanada features classic marinara sauce, mozzarella, olive oil and fresh basil, whilst the Diavola, has been created with spicy pepperoni. Like all DE NADAS empanadas, these pizza hybrids are shaped-by-hand with 100% Argentinian dough, and baked, and not fried.

Bought individually or in bundles of three (£9.75), six (£19), nine (£27) or 12 (£34), DE NADAS features 15 different shaped empanadas with meat, vegetarian and plant-based fillings. Monday to Friday from 12pm until 3pm, lunchboxes are also available with empanadas and salad (£8 x 2 or £9.75 x 3).

Other fillings span Classic Beef, Ham & Cheese, Chorizo, Spicy Lamb and MDQ, the Argentinian take on the Hawaiian. Vegetarian options include Smoked Malbec and Puca Capa, with cheese, coriander and aji molido, Caprese, Blue Cheese & Pear and Palmitos with mozzarella, palm hearts and salsa golf. And, for vegans there is a juicy roasted Butternut Squash & Kale.

DE NADAS was created to give empanadas the cult-like status they deserve in the UK and ‘shape things up’ by being the only empanada shop to feature different shaped pastries.

Since opening in August 2022, DE NADAS has already attracted a strong fan-base, with people across East and West London trying authentic Argentinian hand-shaped empanadas.

T&Cs: Pizzanadas are available in shop only. Only three Pizzanadas can be purchased per person for promotional price of €1/ 86p on Friday 9th February. While stocks last.

DE NADAS – let’s shape things up!

Visit denadas.co.uk

DE NADAS East: 65a Rivington Street, London, EC2A 3QQ

DE NADAS West: 61 Golborne Road, London, W10 5NR

DE NADAS is available Deliveroo in the Notting Hill and Old Street area and Just Eat for Business in Old Street/ Shoreditch.

