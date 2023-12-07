London’s best-value new homes at Barking Riverside

Did you know that Bellway London’s developments at Barking Riverside provide some of the best-value new homes currently available across London?

One-bedroom apartments are priced from £264,995 at Fielders Quarter and from £268,995 at Eastbrooke Village – and a quick scan on Rightmove of new-build properties for sale at developments in London shows there’s little that offers better value across the capital.

Value is not just about purchase price, though. The on-site facilities at Fielders Quarter, for example, include a concierge service and residents’ gym, while the wider local amenities already in place within Barking Riverside offer additional benefits.

Commuters in particular are well served, with the new Barking Riverside Overground station now open and providing direct access to Barking for the Hammersmith & City and District lines and c2c services to Fenchurch Street and Essex. The Uber Boat by Thames Clippers service is also available from Barking Riverside Pier.

There’s choice for a wide range of purchasers, including first-time buyers, with one, two and three-bedroom apartments available within three phases at Fielders Quarter, off Fielders Crescent, with prices from £264,995.

Meanwhile, at Eastbrooke Village off Sackett Road, which also offers allocated parking to selected homes, one, two and three-bedroom apartments are priced from £268,995.

