London Southend Airport to host community meeting

As part of its Connecting the Community commitment, London Southend Airport is identifying opportunities to engage with the community.

Members of the community are welcome to submit questions to the Airport Consultative Committee (ACC) prior to their scheduled quarterly meetings, as published on the airport website. A newly formed ACC working group, set up to discuss issues around transparency and accessibility, looked at better ways to engage with the local community. As a result, the ACC has announced a community meeting will be held at the Holiday Inn Southend Airport at 16.30 on 1st September 2021. If successful, London Southend Airport ACC will consider making this an annual event.

The public meeting will allow members of the local community to meet with the ACC and find out about how the committee works, it’s purpose and to better understand its objectives. There is a packed agenda including guest speakers from ICANN, DfT and UKACC as well as a Q&A opportunity.

Places are limited to 40 local residents and applications must be made to [email protected] by the 14th August 2021. Please state your name, address and contact email address. If more than 40 applications are received, names will be electronically selected at random. Successful applicants will be notified via email by 18th August 2021.

Covid safety measures will be in place adhering to the latest Government guidance. The event will be invite only and proof of ID will be required to enter the Holiday Inn.

Glyn Jones, CEO of London Southend Airport, “Our connecting the community commitment enables us to build back better and we are keen to focus on the airports relationship with its surrounding communities. The public meeting will provide an opportunity to offer more transparency and we support the ACC in this move with the hope to make it an annual event.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

