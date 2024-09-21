Local compliance specialist celebrates 30 years in business

A well-known asbestos consultancy is celebrating three decades in business this month.

Environtec – which operates from its head office in Hatfield Peverel, Essex, but runs regional HQs and laboratories across the UK – will be hosting several satellite parties in the coming weeks, at which its 200+ strong staff will raise a glass to its 30-year history.

Environtec was established in October 1994, several years before the UK ban on asbestos materials came into play in 1999. From day one, the company has been committed to helping businesses and building owners manage asbestos materials responsibly and meet their legal obligations in line with current legislation.

In more recent years, Environtec has established itself as a nationwide provider of water hygiene, health and safety and fire safety solutions. It also operates a dedicated lead paint testing division.

Paul Shaw, Commercial Director, joined Environtec in 1997 as a trainee surveyor and analyst. Like many members of his team, he has experienced plenty of changes within the business first-hand – and he’s helped the firm navigate some particularly dark waters.

“I started out in the industry just three years after Environtec’s inception, so I remember the challenges of being a small company, with all hands being on deck and everyone playing their part,” he said. “Two management buyouts certainly shifted things around, and having so many more people and offices brings its own trials and tribulations – but, of course, this expansion has allowed us to compete on a different level and evolve into a capable provider with truly national reach.”

Managing Director Matthew Dennis, the longest serving member of the Environtec family, believes it’s the leadership team’s sensible and considered approach that has helped them overcome many obstacles over the years.

“We’ve always acted in the best interests of our staff and our customers, which helped us stand firm throughout the 2008 recession and, more recently, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. “We may not have always got it right, but we’ve seen and learned a lot in our 30 years!”

The company wants to use this special opportunity to thank its customers, suppliers and colleagues for their support.

