‘Lobster’ artist Michelle Parsons to give painting demo

Dunmow Art Group is delighted to be hosting a painting demonstration by UK-based oil painter Michelle Parsons later this month.

Suffolk-based Michelle will demonstrate how she paints lobsters in oil paints at Foakes Hall, Great Dunmow, on Wednesday 20th March from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Michelle specialises in organic-based paintings and commissions. Her artwork is often based on drawing marine creatures, such as lobsters, fish and crabs, although she has also branched out to abstract artwork and portraits. Michelle’s art has been displayed in galleries throughout Essex, Sussex and London, and she sells her work across the world to private clients, interior designers and restaurants.

Michelle is influenced by painters like Gerhard Richter and John Piper and her art brings together loose brushstrokes, striking impasto marks, bold colours and texture to create vivid and tactile pieces.

After graduating in 1989 with a BA in Fine Art from Northumbria University, she worked in Israel creating community art and murals, before returning to her native UK in 1992. Michelle then become an art teacher and later Head of Art at Brentwood School in Essex, before deciding to retire in 2016 to focus on painting full time.

The demonstration is £1 for members of Dunmow Art Group and £5 for non-members.

Dunmow Art Group has a long history of supporting artists and art lovers in and around Dunmow and has a regular programme of weekly art meetings and monthly visiting artists.

