Little Britain isn’t racist, it’s British comedy at its best, says Tory MP Lee Anderson

Conservative MP Lee Anderson has leapt to the defence of Little Britain saying it is not racist and said he found it “hilarious”.

Speaking to GB News, he said: “Little Britain is hilarious and something I used to watch with my kids. In fact I bought my son Harry the box set when he was ten years old.

“I absolutely loved the programme and it’s not racist.

“When you tell a joke, someone else, or something else is always a butt of every joke. That’s what makes it funny.

“I think these people at OFCOM, I don’t know who they select to watch these programmes, they need to get a grip.

“This is still funny: It’s not dated. It’s not racist. It’s just British comedy at its best.

“It’s okay to offend people; offence is taken, it’s not given.

“People need some sort of sense of humour transplant.

“They can say that Carry On films are offensive, Benny Hill’s offensive, Dad’s Army’s offensive, Rising Damp’s offensive. Get a grip, get a life.

“If you don’t like it, go out walking, get some fresh air.”

