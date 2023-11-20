Leigh man runs original Greek Marathon route to raise £3600 for local children’s cancer support charity

Last weekend a personal trainer from Leigh-on-Sea joined 16,000 people taking part in the challenging ‘Marathon to Athens’ Marathon race in Greece, to raise vital funds for Gold Geese, which supports children and young people fighting cancer in the Southend and Basildon areas.

29-year-old Dominic Foster completed the gruelling course in just 4 hours 3 minutes and was joined by his friend Ryan. Thanks to support from local businesses and the community he smashed his £1000 fundraising target, with the total currently at £3600.

Dominic co-owns Athletica Fitness and Strength personal training studio in Leigh and explains why he took on the challenge:

“I was looking to do a marathon in a different country as a new experience, and after hearing about the amazing support Gold Geese gave my partner’s colleague I decided to fundraise for them at the same time.

“It was a really tough course and a hot day, and from 10km to 30km it’s pretty much all up-hill into Athens so it was a slog! Several local businesses had sponsored me and had their logos on my running vest, so I kept glancing down at my vest and thinking I can’t let these people down! That kept me going. Thank you so much to everyone who sponsored me, you’re all legends!”

Dominic was sponsored by local businesses AM Planned Maintenance, AORA Fitness, TC accounts, Mandala Therapies, Sorrell, Seaside Strolls pet services, Kenbro Carpets, Featherblade, BB Osteopathy, Ability Therapies, Project & Co, Wilmas Bakery and Aquarrii Capital.

Katie Southgate, founder of Gold Geese, says:

“We’re hugely grateful Dominic chose to support Gold Geese and we’re in awe of him not only for completing that tough course but smashing his fundraising target. We rely on community donations to fund our vital work, so superstars like Dominic mean we can be there for every local family affected by childhood cancer.

“Childhood cancer causes a huge upheaval for everyone in the family – emotionally, physically and often financially. Our support is tailored to each family’s needs and ranges from funding for mental health therapy and food shop vouchers to toys, weekend trips away and practical help with travel to and from hospital.”

If you would like to donate to Dominic’s JustGiving page visit www.bit.ly/DominicGoldGeese.

A donation of £20 could provide toys or comfy new pyjamas for a child with cancer staying in hospital

£45 funds an hour’s counselling session for a bereaved family

£280 funds a memorial bench for a child who has passed away

£400 funds a big end of treatment celebration for friends and family

£700 covers the cost of a weekend away for a family to offer respite

