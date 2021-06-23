LEA WHARF BRINGS EXCITING NEW HOMES AND LEISURE HUB TO HERTFORD’S HOME BUYERS

Whilst 65% of workers plan to return to the office from June, remote working is likely to remain a permanent part of professional lifestyles.[1] With this in mind, homes that fall into London’s commuter belt are back in favour as homebuyers seek out affordable locations that offer good commuting links into the capital without paying a premium. Enjoying a prime position within the popular commuter town of Hertford is Chase New Homes’ exciting new waterside development Lea Wharf. Buyers who choose to call Lee Wharf their home will be able to take full advantage of everything this thriving cosmopolitan town has to offer, whilst enjoying hassle-free journeys to London in under 50 minutes.

Centrally located within Hertford’s attractive historic town on the edge of the River Lea, Lea Wharf will deliver a proud collection of 98 one and two bedroom riverside apartments alongside a new retail and leisure quarter. Elegantly fusing the old with the new, this stylish new development will bestow an exciting new addition to Hertford’s quaint, yet lively town. Residents at Lea Wharf will have a multitude of amenities on the doorstep including an impressive ‘West End’ style communal entrance with uniformed concierge service, a private residents roof garden overlooking the River Lea and a central piazza offering an abundance of new local restaurants, shops and coffee outlets. From here residents can head out into Hertford’s idyllic cobbled streets and enjoy a spot of lunch at any one of the local cafés during the day, or soak up the nightime atmosphere and choose from a selection of vibrant pubs, bars and restaurants that line the town in the evening.

Peter Cunningham, Director of Lanes Exclusive Homes in Hertford comments: “Chase New Homes’ new landmark development in Hertford is set to transform the town centre, creating a thriving new leisure quarter. Lea Wharf offers the perfect opportunity for local homebuyers looking to downsize from surrounding towns and villages, plus those moving out of London seeking value for money, good commuter links and greener open spaces. Lea Wharf is situated in a prime position, a stone’s throw from Hertford East station serving London in under 50 minutes – perfect for commuting professionals. All homes have the added benefit of being offered with the governments Help to Buy scheme in turn enhancing buyers affordability. Lea Wharf has everything and more to suit the discerning buyer.”

Each property at Lea Wharf has been thoughtfully designed to offer spacious open plan living paired with a high-quality specification. Feature full length exposed brick walls in the living/kitchen areas creates a stylish continuation of the wharf into each home. Sleek contemporary kitchens come complete with a high-quality range of integrated appliances and bathrooms and ensuites are equally well adorned with elegant suites. Every apartment features a private balcony, with selected homes positioned on the upper floors enjoying stunning views across Hartham Common and allocated parking within an adjacent residents carpark.

Well-connected, commuters have a good choice of routes into London. Hertford East train station is a short 5-minute walk from Lea Wharf and offers connections to Liverpool Street in 49 minutes. Hertford North train station provides services into Kings Cross, where residents can then pick up underground services. Alternatively, for those who prefer to drive the A10 and M1 are a short drive from home and offer road links into the capital.

For those who enjoy venturing outdoors, Hertford offers plenty of open green spaces nearby. Nearest to Lea Wharf is Hartham Common, only a short walk away and offers wildlife-rich river corridors, cattle-grazed meadows and a network of paths and various recreational facilities. 1.6m away is Panshanger Park, a 1000-acre scenic open space rich in wildlife with a beautiful lake and plenty of walking routes for a full day outside. If culture is the call of the day Hertford Museum is situated adjacent to Lea Wharf and provides an interesting insight into the heritage of Hertford’s historical town.

