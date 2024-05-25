LABOUR holds a commanding 27 point lead over the Tories ahead of the General Election

The People Polling* for GBNews poll has Labour on 47%, the Conservatives on 20%, Reform on 12%, the Lib Dems on 9%, and the Greens on 8%.

The survey – which questioned 2,312 – also asked who voters thought would make the better Prime Minister.

Thirty-four per cent said Keir Starmer – while 19% opted for Rishi Sunak.

Quizzed on who they trust to manage the economy and the cost of living crisis over the next five years, 35% of voters said Labour and 19% said the Conservatives. Only a minority of Conservative voters back their own party on this issue.

The poll also found that Labour is most trusted to manage the National Health Service (NHS).

When asked who they trust to manage the NHS 39% said Labour and 14% said the Conservative.

This gives Keir Starmer and his party a 25-point lead on the second most important issue for voters. When voters are asked who they trust to manage the level of immigration into Britain, 30% said Labour, and 19% said the Conservatives. Revealingly, less than half of Conservative voters back their own party on this issue.

Commenting on the poll, Prof. Matt Goodwin told GBNews: “Labour begins the general election campaign with a commanding and some might say impenetrable lead. Keir Starmer and his party have more than enough support for a majority in their own right while the Reform party’s 12% is another major thorn in the side of Rishi Sunak. On these kinds of numbers we are looking at a total Tory wipeout.”

“But that’s not the whole story. While Keir Starmer is preferred over Rishi Sunak, and while only 44% of Conservatives prefer Sunak while 77% of Labour voters prefer Starmer, the real story is nearly half the country, 47%, say “don’t know”. Neither Starmer nor Sunak are really setting the country on fire.”

“Yes, Labour is ahead on the economy BUT actually the largest number of voters, some 46% of them, say they don’t know who to back on this issue, suggesting to me at least that they’re going into the campaign not really knowing who to back or who has the best ideas for fixing our declining economy. Labour’s lead is significant, of course, though so too is the large reservoir of disillusionment with both parties.

“What should be ringing alarm bells in Number 10 and Team Sunak is that Labour not only leads on the NHS but ALL of the three most important issues for voters, including the economy and immigration. Furthermore, only 36% of Conservative voters back Rishi Sunak and their own party on the issue of the NHS, reflecting just how fed-up voters really are with the state of the health service.”

On immigration, Prof Goodwin added: “The real story here is that most people, 51%, choose NEITHER of the two big parties on immigration, perhaps suggesting their total dismay at how this issue has been managed in recent years. While this points to a disillusioned electorate, it also suggests there is all to play for in the general election campaign, that both parties will need to work hard to convince voters they are the most competent manager of what is the third most important issue for voters.”

