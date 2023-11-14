Known Source, Archive Fashion Specialists & Dealers, Unveil Exclusive Pop-Up at Ace Corner, London

Known Source, the premier collective of archive fashion specialists and Dealers, is set to impress London’s fashion enthusiasts with a three-day exclusive pop-up event from December 8th to the 10th. Curating over 1,000 one-of-a-kind second-hand treasures, this special showcase will take place at style hub Ace Corner, located at 123 Shoreditch High Street. Alongside the archive specialists, streetwear brand Moné will host a space – where guests can browse their latest collection and preview one-off reworked pieces in collaboration with Ellie Minser and Vintage Threads.

Founded in 2022 by Henry McNeill-Njoku and Theo El-Kattan, Known Source has significantly elevated the status of second-hand fashion in today’s cultural landscape. The duo’s 100% circular business model not only revolutionises the second-hand market but also supports fashion Dealers, setting a new standard for conscious consumerism.

The pop-up will feature the curated discoveries of 16 expert Dealers from Known Source, presenting an array of unique pieces in archive fashion. Alongside these archive specialists, the renowned streetwear brand Moné will occupy its own space, offering a glimpse of their latest collection and one-off reworked pieces.

Known Source collaborates with carefully selected and established second-hand experts to offer a diverse range of authenticated items. The platform is dedicated to a life-long Renew policy, ensuring items stay within a circular ecosystem, reducing environmental impact and preventing wastage.

Moreover, the collective works with 30 top-tier second-hand dealers, including Vintage Threads, By Wuzzy, Linear, Archive 89, and Bad Mouth, each contributing high-quality second-hand garments to Known Source’s extensive inventory of over 30,000 products.

The long-term vision for Known Source includes becoming an iconic brand in the UK’s second-hand fashion space, celebrating sustainability, and elevating the perception of second-hand fashion to the level of art.

Recently acclaimed for their success at the 2023 Westfield Grand Prix, Known Source is preparing for an innovative expansion in Westfield in Q2 2024, introducing a dynamic omnichannel retail approach. Visitors will be able to experience dealer residencies and a dedicated circularity hub, combining online discovery with in-store exploration.

For a sneak peek of what’s to come, attend Known Source’s Dealers’ Corner pop-up market from December 8th to 10th and be sure to attend the launch party on the 7th December.

Founders

Henry McNeill-Njoku

A qualified medical doctor and lifelong enthusiast of car boot sales, Henry is a pivotal player in revolutionising the UK second-hand fashion scene.

Theo El-Kattan

A seasoned second-hand buyer and former Senior Product Associate at a major U.S. investment bank, Theo aims to enhance the second-hand shopping experience through Known Source.

