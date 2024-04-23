KFC LAUNCHES NEW MENU ITEM FOR THE SUMMER – THE ULTIMATE BBQ BURGER

From Monday 29th April, come rain, wind or shine…or even more rain, KFC is firing up the grill and kicking off BBQ season with an absolute bang! Introducing you to the ultimate, irresistible BBQ experience, the Ultimate BBQ Burger.

Featuring KFC’s signature Original Recipe chicken fillet, fresh lettuce, cheese and packed with crispy onions to bring that good ole’ crunch, the new creation ensures every bite is juicy and bursting with flavour. The smoky BBQ sauce tantalises the taste buds with its sweet, sticky, and tangy notes, all packed between a brioche-style bun boasting charred bar markings, griddled to buttery perfection and glazed for a mouth-watering finish. As with every KFC Burger, each element has been expertly crafted, so expect a smoky delight in every bite.

In the UK, we’re no strangers to the whims of the weather, which is why KFC’s new burger delivers a drool-worthy BBQ experience – every single time. But you’ll have to be quick because just like British sunshine, when it’s gone, it’s gone!

The Ultimate BBQ Burger will be available from April 29th to June 9th, or until stock lasts, for just £6.49 in restaurants nationwide. For the first week of launch, the burger will be exclusively available on delivery via Just Eat and KFC Delivery, ensuring that fans can get their hands on a slice of summer without delay.

If that’s not enough BBQ for you, pair it with KFC’s popular BBQ Bites for only £2.79 OR even treat yourself to the full BBQ experience with the Ultimate BBQ Burger box meal for £9.99.

So, bring your sunnies, set your alarms, and head on down to your local KFC to get your hands on the burger of the season. For more information, please visit http://www.kfc.co.uk/kfc-ultimate-bbq

