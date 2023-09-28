JESSICA WILDE unleashes Kay Holden directed video for ‘Freak Out’!

Jessica Wilde is a torchbearer for a fresh true bred style of rap, soul & RnB. She bares all with some brutally honest lyrics, melding her sharp-witted lyricism through spoken word/rap alongside her more familiar husky and powerful singing vocals. A native of South London, Wilde’s first critically acclaimed concept album told her story like diary entries from mad parties, addiction, toxic relationships, to self-empowerment, and living sober.

‘Freak Out’, which has been picked up for plays on BBC 6 Music’s New Music Fix and BBC Radio 1’s Future Artists, is the first single of a powerful forthcoming album project from Wilde, which features some of the most insanely talented artists on the rise- Josh Barry (Nile Rodgers / Rudimental), Zoe Kypri (Black Coffee) and James Newman (Writer of Brit award winning song ‘Waiting all night’ by Rudimental’).

‘Freak Out’ is about stepping into your power, following the call of spirit, the healing that comes from dance and moving our bodies – “I just want everyone listening to wanna Freak the f•ck owwwwt!”, says Wilde. Musically, the track sizzles with bass loaded, rhythm inflected dirty alt-Hip hop / pop vibes, with Wilde’s candid and intelligent rap lyrics weaving around infectiously. Produced by Wilde herself, with atmospheric snappy percussion flourishing and quirky vocal samples scattered throughout making a truly unique sound with the distinctive finishing touch of co-production by Tom Maine (WU-LU, Kid Cruise). It’s impossible not to get sucked into Wilde’s lyrical and musical world. So, let your inner freak out and join Wilde on a journey of healing and letting go!

Wilde has recently collaborated with Rudimental, Emeli Sande, Grammy award winner Kizzo and this summer she dropped a vocal feature with the legendary house DJ Todd Terry and Carly Wilford.

Watch the sick Kay Holden directed video for ‘Freak Out’ now here: https://youtu.be/zSaWucUObzQ?si=JwpmpTbmLmTvL7XG

