Industry leaders set to visit TG Lynes

Some of the hottest industry issues, including Government targets to install 600,000 heat pumps a year, will be discussed as a leading trade body visits TG Lynes.

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) is holding a meeting for members of its Heating & Plumbing Services (HPS) subgroup on March 27.

The event will be hosted by TG Lynes at the Enfield base of the leading heating, plumbing and air movement materials supplier.

Members will have a chance tour the facility as well as enjoying a chance to network.

​Mark Oakes, Head of Specialist Groups at BESA, said: “We’re really looking forward to our HPS meeting at TG Lynes. They are a leading supplier of heating and plumbing parts so is a very relevant venue for our members.

“The HPS group hasn’t met for a little while so I’m sure it will be well attended and will be a valuable session.

“We look forward to delving behind the scenes at TG Lynes and seeing how the business operates on a day-to-day basis.

“We’ll also be talking through some key issues in the industry, including changes to The Building Safety Act, concerns around the boiler tax, the watering down of the Government’s net zero ambitions and the drive towards heat pumps.”

BESA is the leading trade body and membership organisation for heating and ventilation contractors and helps businesses of all shapes and sizes across the UK, from SMEs to global organisations.

The group provides support services and training across design, installation, commissioning, maintenance, control and management of engineering systems and services in buildings.

BESA also offers a range of standards and certificates for professionals to work towards.

Andrew Ingram, Managing Director at TG Lynes, said: “We’re delighted to be playing host to BESA and the HPS group.

“We’re proud to have been at the heart of the heating and plumbing industry for more than 110 years. Over that time we have established ourselves as leaders in our field and experts at delivering for our customers.

“We look forward to showing the members around our home.”

