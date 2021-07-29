Important tips for mobility scooter maintenance

Mobile scooters are an investment, just like cars, they should be regularly serviced and maintained so that you can make the most of them. Although this is slightly different from car service, it is equally important. What is included in the maintenance and service of the scooter?

The scooter must be wiped dry when it rains. This will protect the scooter from rust when exposed to water. Many scooters can be equipped with a rain cover, which not only keeps the car dry but also protects you from natural disasters. It is also important to dry the seats and other fabrics on the scooter.

A little maintenance makes a big difference; please continue reading our simple checklist to keep your mobility scooter in top condition.

Read your user manual:

Your user manual is a good source of information onmaintenance tips and recommendations for safe use. By regularly following these regulations, you can keep your wheelchair/scooter in good working condition and extend its lifespan.

Battery:

One of the most important components of the electric scooter is its battery. Fully charging the battery every day will extend battery life and keep your battery running at its best performance. Failure to charge the battery every day will reduce the performance of the scooter and eventually lead to a complete battery failure. Charge the battery every day and try to stay away from home.

How to check the battery of an electric scooter?

If your scooter is a bit mediocre and you haven’t replaced the battery for a year or two, it may be time to replace it. But before calling a technician, it is worth checking the battery yourself.

There are many ways to check the battery.

Find the battery fuel gauge and try to ride downhill on a scooter, which has 75% of your scooter’s capacity.

Clean:

Keep your mobile scooter flawless and full of energy not only looks good when you travel but also keeps the scooter running smoothly. Always remember:

· Clean dirt and dust after every ride to prevent dirt from entering. Drums and accumulations may cause damage.

· Try to avoid puddles or wet spots outdoors and keep the scooter as dry as possible to avoid rust.

· When it rains, using a scooter cover will not only keep you dry, it can also be used on your scooter!

Every scooter that comes to our workshop looks shiny, so you can enjoy a refreshing, clean and healthy riding experience.

Mobility Scooter Servicing:

Mobile Scooter Maintenance To ensure that your hard work is not wasted in all the above aspects, please get a mobile scooter service every year or every 6 months (if used frequently).

When repairing your scooter, professional technicians ofhttps://www.easypaymobility.co.uk/will use the latest diagnostic equipment to conduct a comprehensive inspection to ensure that everything is in order.

Storage:

Placing the scooter in the correct position and checking it regularly will extend its service life. Just like a car or motorcycle, it is important to check it regularly to make sure it is still working properly. This guarantees the widest freedom and security.

If the scooter is to be stored for a long time, it is important to keep it dry and clean. Conveniently, no matter where the scooter is, you can use the socket to charge it. The scooter only discharges when not in use.

