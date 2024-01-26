Hospital consultants in England narrowly reject pay offer, but BMA invites Government to improve the deal

The BMA is asking the Government to discuss how to improve its pay offer to senior doctors after members voted against it.

BMA consultants in England voted 51.1% against the offer in a referendum that took place between 14 December and 23 January. The BMA’s consultants committee has therefore rejected the offer, but is giving the Government an opportunity to improve it to a point that may be acceptable to members.

Dr Devender Khurana, co-chair of the Eastern regional consultants committee said:

​“Patients in the East of England deserved to be cared for by senior doctors who are valued and rewarded for their years of experience. The government still has a chance to show us we are valued and that ministers will listen to our asks. The NHS is in crisis here, and across the country – not just because it is winter – and everything that can be done to retain doctors and the skills and expertise they bring, must be.

“Over the coming days BMA consultant leaders will be seeking talks to explore whether the concerns shared with us during the referendum can be addressed by the Government. It is within their gift to solve this.”

