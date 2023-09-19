Homebuilder funds new support group for young people in Witham

Bellway is funding a new support group being set up in Witham to help young adults affected by loneliness and isolation.

The housebuilder has provided £2,500 to Popcorn, a not-for-profit startup which aims to give young people the opportunity to meet each other, learn new skills and improve their mental wellbeing.

Popcorn is being set up by Eastlight Community Homes with the support of other community groups such as the Campaign to End Loneliness, The Relationships Project, Camerados, The Wolfpack Project, and local businesses including Bellway.

The money donated by the homebuilder will be used to invest in the workshops that Popcorn is organising for young people aged between 16 and 30.

Mark Garnham, Fundraising and Partnerships Manager, said: “We are so thrilled to have Bellway Homes as a partner. It is only with the great support of companies like Bellway Homes that we are able to provide this much-needed service.

“We are incredibly grateful for their backing and can’t wait to work together with them to bring new opportunities to young people in our communities.”

Laura Trigg, Sales Manager for Bellway Essex, said: “Our support for Popcorn will help them to provide a safe and nurturing environment in which young people can develop friendships, build confidence and improve their mental wellbeing.

“This initiative could prove to be a lifeline for the many young people who are still suffering the after-effects of the long months of social distancing and self-isolation we all had to go through during the pandemic.

“We are keen to play an active role in supporting the local communities where we build and we believe Popcorn is an organisation that has the potential to make a huge difference to the lives of the people living here.”

Bellway is currently building 78 new homes at its New Gimson Place development, off River View in Witham.

To find out more about the development, call 01376 748 075 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/new-gimson-place.

