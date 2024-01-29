Historic birthday for one of the oldest law firms in the East of England

A leading law firm, with offices across Essex and Suffolk, is celebrating 260 years of legal excellence.

Throughout 2024, Ellisons Solicitors will be hosting events and fundraisers to mark the historic milestone. Celebrations will include working with the local community, fundraising to support two, specially-picked charities, and a huge amount of festivities across Ellisons’ five offices in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Chelmsford, Ipswich and Frinton-on-Sea.

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner at Ellisons Solicitors, said: “Reflecting upon Ellisons’ momentous history is always a delight. We are so proud of our firm, our people and the clients we support each and every day. Anniversaries, for many of us, are times to celebrate what we have achieved together. A big focus for us will be supporting the charities, clubs and associations in the communities we work and live in. This is something that has always been important to Ellisons, throughout our very long history.

“We are truly grateful for the success Ellisons has enjoyed over the years. Now, with 300 colleagues, 29 partners and a leading training programme to support the next generation, Ellisons continues to go from strength to strength.”

Ellisons Solicitors has a rich history dating back to 1764 when it was founded by William Mason, a scrivener (copyist) who resided in Colchester. Over the years, Ellisons Solicitors has evolved through mergers, expansions, and strategic partnerships, adapting to modern business structures while maintaining a commitment to client service and employee satisfaction.

Many of the anniversary events will focus on community contributions – a core focus at Ellisons – including supporting local law clinics and raising funds for the Brain Tumour Charity and Essex Wildlife Trust in memory of Joe Brightman, a Partner at Ellisons who sadly passed away last year.

Ellisons Solicitors continues to expand in the East of England. Most recently, it moved to new offices in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester and Ipswich. In 2022, the firm was awarded the Education in Business Award at the Suffolk Business Awards for its commitment to training excellence and developing current and future employees. In 2023, the firm became a certified Great Place to Work.

