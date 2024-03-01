Hey content creators – you can travel the world for free with KILROY’s Explorer Program

Young globetrotters with a passion for content creation can win the trip of a lifetime with leading

youth, student and adventure

travel experts

KILROY.

KILROY is today launching a competition to recruit one young British adventurer to join an international line-up of eight recruits for its revamped

Explorer Program

– an extraordinary opportunity for young jetsetters to win a life-defining 20 to 25-day travel experience worth up to €5,000.

The lucky winners from KILROY’s eight established European marketsi

will become KILROY ambassadors, exploring a range of experiences including backpacking, volunteering and group tours across the world over an unforgettable few weeks, all whilst sharing photos and videos from their adventure to KILROY’s website and social

media channels.

The thrilling destinations up for grabs include:

·

South Korea & China

·

Chile & Argentina

·

Cambodia & Laos

·

Vietnam

·

Tanzania

·

Fiji and New Zealand

·

Mexico & Belize

·

Panama

·

Nepal & Northern India

Aspiring explorers competing for their place on the Explorer Program need to showcase their creativity, passion, and content skills, like storytelling, editing and videography,

through a 1-minute TikTok or Instagram video.

In their video, applicants should introduce themselves and their dream travel destination, and share either an unexpected travel experience, unusual travel tips, tricks and

hacks, or an existing or budding passion or skill, and their dream destination to put it into practice. Ever wanted to try

scuba-diving

in Fiji, or trekking in South America, or yoga in India? This could be just the ticket…

Applicants must follow and tag the KILROY UK social media accounts – @kilroy_uk on TikTok and @kilroy_uk on Instagram – and include their name, age, and dream destination

in the caption when posting their video, as well as the hashtag #explorerprogram2024. Make sure to submit your entry by midnight on the 11th

of April 2024 to avoid missing out, and visit kilroy.co.uk/explorer-program

for all the T&Cs.

“The Explorer Program isn’t just about winning a holiday,” says Christina Fahrenholz, Chief Marketing Officer at KILROY International. “It’s about stimulating creativity,

sharing your passions, and starting a journey that will transform your life. We can’t wait to see the incredible stories and talents that emerge from this year’s programme.”

After applications close, the Explorer Program panel will carefully review all submissions and select three applicants from each market to advance to the next round. This

shortlist will be interviewed, and then the panel will announce the winning ambassadors of the 2024 Explorer Program on 31st

May.

