Have your say on the Harlow Arts and Cultural Quarter

More opportunities for residents to have their say on the latest plans for the £20m Harlow Arts and Cultural Quarter in Playhouse Square have been announced.

The scheme is being funded by the Government’s Levelling Up Fund. New designs for the scheme have been released following the completion of the demolition of the Occasio House site.

Residents can find out more about the plans and give their feedback by dropping into the Discover Harlow Hub in the Harvey Centre (next to the Works) on:

Tuesday 21 November, 5pm-7pm

Saturday 2 December, 11am-2pm

The hub will also be open 10am to 2pm every Thursday from 23 November. The scheme’s latest designs will also be going online shortly.

The Harlow Arts and Cultural Quarter will form a new western gateway as part of the regeneration of Harlow town centre. The scheme will complement Harlow Playhouse’s current offer as well as bring forward a range of new and improved spaces such as:

Performance and exhibition spaces

New café and booking office for the Playhouse

Music school and recording studios

Flexible studio spaces

New location for the Gibberd Gallery

Improved public realm to provide opportunities for performances and a new public square and park

High-quality residential apartments to support delivery of the scheme

Public consultation is taking place ahead of a planning application being submitted. Subject to planning approval, work on the scheme is set to start early next year.

