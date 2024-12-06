Harmonise choir raise money for HARP, Southend’s Homeless Charity through charity concert

Over 60 Harmonise choir members took to the stage at Leigh Baptist Church last Saturday to help raise money for HARP, Southend’s Homeless Charity. Members performed a mix of songs including Christmas favourites, and popular hits from Take That, Tina Turner, Abba and Sia.

Harmonise runs groups weekly in Ashingdon, Southend and Rayleigh with the aim for members to have fun harmonising, make friends and give their brain a workout! The performance was a culmination of songs rehearsed over the last year.

Steve Morgan, Choir Director said: “We are delighted to have raised £500 for HARP through our annual concert last week. The event was a great success and we would like to thank everyone who came along and donated generously.”

Clare Wilson, HARP said: “We are so grateful to community groups such as Harmonise for raising money for HARP, we rely heavily upon voluntary income to fund our Bradbury Day Centre which is a lifeline to many particularly during cold weather.”

