Harlow Council secures £640,000 to deliver new council homes at social rent

Harlow Council has secured £640,000 of funding for its Bushey Croft development which guarantees that all 16 council homes will be available to Harlow families at the lowest rent levels possible.

The funding from Homes England reduces the cost of the development which sees 10 two-bedroom homes and six three-bedroom homes built. The development is on track to be completed next spring.

The environment and biodiversity in the area will also be enhanced, with the remainder of the funding being used to ensure that the new development is a pleasant and green place to live – in line with the Gibberd principles.

Energy efficient measures will be provided in the homes with A-rated boilers and 400mm of loft insulation meaning energy bills will be kept as low as possible. Swift boxes, bee bricks and hedgehog pathways together with enhancement of additional allotment space and the planting of fruit trees and a wildflower meadow will now all form part of the development.

On a visit to the development last week to see the progress and announce the funding boost, Councillor Dan Swords, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, said that families paying the lowest rent levels is a priority for new council housing developments. He said:

“Today we are announcing a £640,000 boost to the development of 16 new council homes. This money means that these new homes, will be let at the lowest possible rent levels, as opposed to “affordable rent” as was previously planned. The grant funding comes following a successful bid from the Council to Homes England, because delivering new Council homes is one of our top priorities. We will be bringing forward a detailed housebuilding plan in short order to meet that ambition.

“Not only will this development provide new council homes for Harlow families, but also a pleasant environment in which to live in line with the Gibberd principles. The development is making great progress and I look forward to being there when the keys to the first home are handed over next spring.”

Councillor Simon Carter, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Housing, said:

“As a council we are committed to ensuring there is a home affordable for everyone. With this grant we are able to bring a safe and secure home within the reach of the lowest paid.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

