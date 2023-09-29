Harlow Council confirms no RAAC in homes and key buildings following investigations

Harlow Council has been inspecting its homes and buildings for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) and has so far found no such materials in its properties.

This was confirmed at the recent council meeting held on 21 September 2023, when the Leader of Harlow Council, Councillor Dan Swords, responded to a question from a councillor.

It has been confirmed that there is no RAAC present in any of the council’s housing stock.

The council has focused checks on non-housing properties that it owns on sites which are considered higher risk including the Latton Bush Centre, Harlow Playhouse, 2 East Gate (former Advice Centre) and Pemberly Academy. To date the investigations haven’t identified the existence of any RAAC.

RAAC was used in schools, colleges, and other building construction from the 1950s until the mid-1990s.

Councillor Dan Swords, Leader of Harlow Council, said:

“Following serious safety concerns about the use of RAAC in some schools and public buildings we moved quickly to carry out urgent investigations and checks on the use of materials within in our public buildings.

“We knew very quickly that RAAC wasn’t present in our housing stock which I know will reassure our tenants and leaseholders. I am also pleased to report that to date investigations haven’t found any RAAC in our public buildings.

“Investigations and detailed checks in other buildings that we own continue on a priority-led basis. We will continue with that work so our residents and those that work in them including our staff can be assured that all our buildings remain safe places. However, we are confident at present that no issues will arise.”

