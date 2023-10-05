HARLOW CIVIC CENTRE TO SHINE A LIGHT ON SECONDARY BREAST CANCER BY LIGHTING UP IN THE CHARITY’S COLOURS TO MARK AWARENESS DAY

Make 2nds Count has confirmed that Harlow Civic Centre will be joining this nationwide spectacle taking place on October 13 – Secondary Breast Cancer Day – which features more than 50 iconic sites dazzling proudly in the distinctive pink, purple and teal of the campaigning charity.

On October 13, 2023, venues including St Helens Bridge, Blackpool Tower, Camera Obscura and The Falkirk Wheel will join Harlow Civic Centre and shine brightly in the charity’s colours, pink, purple and teal, as part of the national campaign designed to “Shine a Light” on Secondary Breast Cancer Day, which is often overlooked amidst the wider narrative around Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October).

The charity’s latest survey of over 100 patients found that many struggled to find information and support following their diagnosis and that there was no regular discussion of the side effects of treatment and the immense impact on their quality of life.

Almost two-thirds (62%) did not find it easy to access information and support and the vast majority (95%) said there is a need for more informed support to help patients and their families deal with the repercussions of such a life-changing diagnosis. Nearly seven out of 10 (69%) of respondents also revealed that the side effects of treatment had an even greater impact on their quality of life than they had expected.

As a result, a huge part of this year’s Shine a Light campaign revolves around the Make 2nds Count patient community and includes a striking collection of photos, Truth be Told, which showcases the visible and hidden aspects of living with secondary breast cancer.

The images, shot by photographer Jennifer Willis from Northern Ireland, aim to shine a light on both sides of daily life – the challenges and the hope, strength and positivity. Some of the amazing women from the patient community across the whole of the UK also share their stories of living well with secondary breast cancer in an inspiring series of videos.

It’s estimated that 61,000 people in the UK are currently living with metastatic breast cancer, also known as secondary or advanced breast cancer, a form of the disease that has spread beyond the breast to other parts of the body. It claims 1,000 lives each month in the UK – that’s an average of 31 deaths every day.

The Truth Be Told campaign will run from October 1, the start of the wider Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It will complement the Shine a Light on Secondaries activity that takes place on October 13 – Secondary Breast Cancer Day featuring more than 50 iconic sites.

